Montana State's games on Thursday and Saturday against Southern Utah have been canceled because of COVID-19, the teams announced Tuesday.
Southern Utah could not compete because of "one or more individuals being identified as either needing to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19," according to MSU's announcement.
Big Sky games are not being rescheduled.
The Thunderbirds (7-1, 2-0 Big Sky) announced its program has "paused" all activities following a positive COVID-19 test result among its Tier 1 individuals.
The NCAA defines people in Tier 1 as "student-athletes and essential basketball personnel whose job function requires direct access to players on a regular basis, specifically close contact (6 feet or less) for 15 minutes or more, as per CDC guidance."
"Disappointed for @MSUBobcatsMBB," MSU athletic director Leon Costello wrote in a tweet. "We knew this could and probably would happen at some point but hard to prepare for. On to the next."
Montana State (2-3) was scheduled to begin its 20-game conference schedule at home against Southern Utah. Since the games won't be rescheduled, the Bobcats are down to 18 conference games remaining.
The Bobcats have played four Division I contests so far. Thirteen Division I games is the minimum needed to be eligible to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
"Obviously that's the main goal of every Division I school because you want to have that opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament," MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said on Nov. 17. "It'll be interesting. I really think that, knock on wood, we're able to get a couple games in the nonconference and then hopefully by the New Year, everything is kind of a little more under control and safer for our players, for our staff, for everybody to travel. Whether it's by bus or plane and be able to get some of those games in."
Before the season started, the Big Sky decided on a 20-game conference schedule because it would allow more opportunities if games got canceled. Administrators and coaches anticipated cancellations.
Sprinkle said in November that he thought it would be "virtually impossible" to play every game on the schedule. Tuesday's announcement marks the first time this season that the Bobcats have had a game on their schedule canceled.
Though no previous games had been canceled, MSU struggled to have its full roster available during preseason practices. Contact tracing forced several players to miss time.
In the Bobcats' most recent game, Dec. 22 at Portland, Devin Kirby and Bilal Shabazz were out due to contact tracing.
"While we are sad that our men's basketball team will not be able to head out on the road this weekend, I am glad that we are putting the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and opponents first," Southern Utah athletic director Debbie Corum said in a statement. "Our team has had the best start we've ever seen here at Southern Utah, and we're very anxious to get them back on the court as soon as possible, but will make sure we're taking all the necessary precautions to do so."
MSU's new conference opener is scheduled for Jan. 7 at Northern Colorado.
