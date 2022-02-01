Montana State wrapped up an undefeated January with two effective but somewhat uninspiring wins over Eastern Washington and Idaho last week.
The Bobcats haven’t lost since Dec. 30, an 85-75 home decision to Weber State. MSU has a chance to return the favor against the Big Sky leaders at 6 p.m. Saturday in Ogden, Utah.
Immediately after beating the Vandals by six points on Saturday, MSU’s attention turned toward the types of miscues from that game and two days prior in a four-point win over EWU — mistakes that can’t happen against Weber.
“We just didn’t have a great sense of urgency on defense,” RaeQuan Battle said. “There’s little stuff that we have to lock in on. Little mental lapses that we can’t have that will cost us a game.”
Battle readily admitted to being out of position defensively a few times against Idaho, allowing an opponent to back-cut behind him. And he also said he can’t foul a 3-point shooter when the team is holding a five-point lead with seven seconds remaining, as he did Saturday.
“We’ve all just got to lock in mentally,” Battle said. “It’s going to be a mental week. We can’t slack off and not do the things we need to do.”
Montana State’s Thursday game at Idaho State has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bengals’ program. That saves the Bobcats a little bit of travel stress and gives them a full week to prepare for the Wildcats, who went 4-0 from Jan. 24 through Monday and are now 17-5 overall and 10-1 in the league.
Weber State has won seven straight games since losing 74-72 at Montana on Jan. 1, two days after beating MSU in Bozeman. The Wildcats host UM on Thursday, possibly giving the Bobcats an extra edge heading into Saturday.
MSU’s January featured 20-point wins over Idaho State and Idaho in the first six days, then a seven-point win over Montana. Road wins of five and 13 points over Northern Arizona and Portland State, respectively, followed. Then MSU closed with the Eastern Washington win and a second victory over the Vandals.
In their latest two wins, though, the Bobcats have recorded two of their worst shooting performances of the season — 32.7% against EWU and 41.7% against Idaho. And in a weird statistical twist, MSU had its best rebounding game of the year against the Eagles (plus-23) followed by its worst against Idaho (minus-13).
To their credit, the Bobcats managed to win both games despite having uneven showings, but that kind of inconsistency could easily be taken advantage of by Weber State.
“If we show up not engaged mentally, it’s going to be a long game and we’re going to get our feelings hurt,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Weber is too good. Every team in our league is too good for us to not be mentally engaged for 40 minutes, especially this time of year.”
Against Weber the first time, MSU led for small portions of the second half, but the Wildcats just closed a little bit better — out-scoring the Bobcats 15-10 over the final six minutes. Weber’s Koby McEwen tallied 31 points to lead that effort.
That game stands as the only one Montana State has lost in its last 13 outings. Battle said after the Idaho game it’s important for the team to stave off complacency in the midst of a long stretch of success.
“It just starts in practice and going hard every day in practice,” teammate Nick Gazelas said.
But, he added, there’s more.
“And just playing everybody the same, not playing down to our competition,” Gazelas said. “We walked in here (Saturday) thinking it was going to be an easy game. Idaho slapped us in the face the first five minutes. We’ve got to play everyone like it’s a championship game.”
That is indeed the mindset MSU needs to have when facing Weber.
“I’ve been telling our guys, ‘We’ve got to keep improving. We can’t take a step back. We’ve got to inch forward, inch forward, up until March,’” Sprinkle said after the Idaho game. “Unfortunately we didn’t today, but we’ve got a week to correct that.”