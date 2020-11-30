As Montana State expanded its lead Wednesday against UNLV, the Bobcats displayed what they’d been hoping for.
Point guard Xavier Bishop used center Jubrile Belo’s ball screens at the top of the key. Shooters spotted up on the wings, getting ready to catch and shoot. The Runnin’ Rebels’ defense was left scrambling.
This was exactly what MSU wanted.
“I can’t think of a bad shot we took (Wednesday),” second-year Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “It shows how unselfish they are.”
The Bobcats (1-0) won their season opener 91-78. The 91 points were more than they scored in any game against a Division I opponent last year. They assisted 19 of 30 made shots, which is more assists than they had in 29 of their 31 games a year ago.
The offense was humming, largely due to effective spacing and passing. MSU is scheduled to visit Pacific at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and while Sprinkle said the team still has room to improve, it already provided a sign of what may come next.
Bishop used his quickness to attack the basket. He finished with 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting and four assists. Belo used his size and strength to score 14 points inside. The combination could put opponents in a bind.
“I think our guys saw how good of a shooting team we can be when we space the floor,” Sprinkle said, “and when you have Xavier and Jubrile in the middle ball screen, it’s hard to guard all of it.”
This aspect of MSU’s offense is somewhat similar to when since-graduated Harald Frey ran the point a year ago.
The difference now might be the shooters taking advantage of scrambling defenses. The Bobcats made 32.9% of 3-pointers last year, ranking ninth in the Big Sky. On Wednesday, freshman Tyler Patterson and sophomore Nick Gazelas combined to go 6 of 8 from behind the arc. Most of their looks were open.
“What I like is you can’t really pay as much attention to me anymore as opposed to last year,” Belo said, “because we have shooters on the outside that we can hit. You leave them open, that’s three points. The opposition is going to have to pick what they prefer, three points or two points.”
While Bishop repeatedly broke down UNLV’s defense, so did senior guard Amin Adamu, who assisted six baskets. While Adamu only made 20% of his 3-pointers last year, he showed growth Wednesday by forcing the defense to collapse and setting up others. Adamu went 4 of 7 from the field for 14 points, and he made his only 3-point attempt.
At power forward, sophomore Borja Fernandez made his fourth career start, getting the nod ahead of senior Devin Kirby, who started 23 games at the position last year. Fernandez shot 37% from 3 last season and showed craftiness around the rim Wednesday, going 3 of 6 from the field.
With the attention on Bishop and Belo, the rest of the team had room to capitalize in the four-out motion system. The Bobcats went 10 of 18 from behind the arc, the most 3-pointers made against a Division I opponent in Sprinkle’s time as head coach.
“It felt like we were all in one brain, if that makes sense,” Patterson said. “If one person drove, we all knew where to space and where to be on the other side and then the roller (too). It just flowed really well.”
Even with limited practice time this preseason, the offense was clicking. The way MSU shared the ball stood out to Sprinkle. It required each player’s willingness to make the extra pass. Patterson said the team calls those “one more.”
Many of the Bobcats’ newcomers had been top scorers on their previous teams. So Sprinkle has tried to teach them to be patient, stay wide on the perimeter and trust the ball will eventually come to them.
“You’re not going to get 18 shots a game,” Sprinkle said. “You might get nine, and now we need you to be really efficient with those nine.”
There are still some things the head coach wants to clean up, like running crisper plays and setting better screens. But at least now the team has a solid blueprint to follow.
“Our shooters have to have their feet set and really be able to knock down shots,” Sprinkle said. “... We got to continue that throughout the year.”
