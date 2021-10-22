Montana State men's basketball tabbed third in Big Sky preseason polls By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle looks on during a September practice at Worthington Arena. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Big Sky Conference announced its Men's Basketball Preseason Polls on Thursday with Montana State picked third by both the league's coaches and media members.Reigning Big Sky men's basketball regular season champion Southern Utah was tabbed as the favorite in both polls. The Thunderbirds earned eight of 11 first-place votes among the league's coaches and 23 of 29 top votes among voters in the media.Weber State was slotted second in each poll ahead of Montana State. The Bobcats earned a first-place vote in both polls. Each poll lists the 1-6 positions the same with Montana, Northern Colorado and Idaho State following MSU. Montana State was picked to finish seventh in both polls heading into the first year of Danny Sprinkle's tenure as Bobcat head coach in 2019-20. Last year, the Bobcats were picked fourth in the media poll and sixth in the coaches' poll before finishing the regular season in a tie for fourth place.MSU is slated to host exhibitions on Monday, Oct. 25, versus Providence and Wednesday, Nov. 3, against Yellowstone Christian in Worthington Arena. The Bobcats open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 in Boulder to take on Colorado. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Poll Politics Sport Vote Basketball Men Montana Preseason Coach Recommended for you