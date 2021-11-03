Montana State men start slow in eventual blowout of Yellowstone Christian By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Montana State's Amin Adamu takes the ball down the court against Yellowstone Christian on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Abdul Mohamed works against Yellowstone Christian's Billy Boone on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Jubrile Belo dunks against Yellowstone Christian on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Isaac Spears defends against Yellowstone Christian on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a sluggish start, Montana State eventually found its footing Wednesday against Yellowstone Christian in the Bobcats’ second exhibition game of their preseason slate.It took until after the midway point of the first half before MSU pulled away in its 116-42 victory at Worthington Arena.Senior guard Xavier Bishop shouldered some of the blame for the team’s poor start, saying the Centurions forced the Bobcats to play more in a halfcourt set, as opposed to the up-and-down running style they’d prefer. “We’ve got to run,” he said. “Once we pushed the tempo and we started hitting shots, we started getting a lot better.”The Bobcats started the game 0 of 4 from the field with a pair of turnovers — a sequence that prompted head coach Danny Sprinkle to substitute an entirely new lineup at the first media timeout.MSU was a little out of sorts, bordering on sloppy, as it executed its offense. Despite this, the Bobcats still managed to get decent looks at open shots. They simply just didn’t all go in.The hosts led by just three, at 14-11, with 11 minutes, 19 seconds to play in the first half.Sprinkle posited that the root of that was a lack of mental preparation.“I know we can’t have that next Tuesday when we open at Colorado,” he said, referring to the season opener. “We can’t have those lapses. We’ve got to come out focused, and I didn’t feel like they were focused.”Freshman forward Great Osobor hit a free throw and freshman guard Isaac Spears hit a pair of 3-pointers to build MSU’s lead to 10, at 21-11. “I feel like Isaac really got us going tonight, hitting those two 3s,” Bishop said. “That was the spark we needed. You never know when it’s going to be your turn. Your number’s going to be called, and tonight he was ready.”In the final 6:07 of the first half, senior Abdul Mohamed scored 12 points to spur a torrid run that lifted MSU to a 57-20 halftime lead. Mohamed finished the game with 14 points, six assists and eight rebounds.The game got well out of hand in the second half as MSU played with a little more discipline on both ends of the floor.MSU moved the ball around more offensively and looked more sound on defense.“In the second half, they had their juices going a little bit more,” Sprinkle said. “The ice was kind of broken in the first half so they came out and played a little harder.”The Bobcats shot 63.9% from the field in the second half, aided by a slew of fast breaks and points in the paint. Freshman guard Patrick McMahon scored all 17 of his points after halftime and ended up leading all players.“I tried to let the game come to me,” McMahon said. “I was just playing more confident in the second half.”Mohamed and McMahon were joined in double-figure scoring by RaeQuan Battle (13), Osobor (11), Bishop (11), Jubrile Belo (10) and Amin Adamu (10).MSU finished with 28 assists on 47 field goals. The Bobcats earned 68 points in the paint and shot 11 of 25 from 3-point range. The slow start and 16 turnovers showed there are still aspects of their game that need to be sharpened, however.“Our whole deal is competing against your own habits,” Sprinkle said. “You’ve got to get better habits, and obviously ours need to improve in the next five days.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Abdul Mohamed First Half Patrick Mcmahon Second Half Sport Basketball Xavier Bishop Great Osobor Danny Sprinkle Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you