As the updated Big Sky championships banner dropped in the northwest corner of Worthington Arena, the Montana State men’s basketball team got to revel in the success of last season one more time.

The MSU men’s and women’s basketball teams notably won both the Big Sky regular season and conference tournament titles in 2021-22. Forward Jubrile Belo said last year’s group “wanted that for a long time.”

“I just felt accomplished seeing that (banner drop),” Belo said.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

