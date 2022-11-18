As the updated Big Sky championships banner dropped in the northwest corner of Worthington Arena, the Montana State men’s basketball team got to revel in the success of last season one more time.
The MSU men’s and women’s basketball teams notably won both the Big Sky regular season and conference tournament titles in 2021-22. Forward Jubrile Belo said last year’s group “wanted that for a long time.”
“I just felt accomplished seeing that (banner drop),” Belo said.
Head coach Danny Sprinkle said last season’s team will be appreciated even more “as time goes on,” both by MSU and the Bozeman community. The new-look banner also provides motivation, Sprinkle said, and he’ll be pointing up to the rafters often during future conditioning drills.
“That’s why you come here,” Sprinkle said. “You’re not coming here to play for third or fourth place. You come to win a Big Sky championship. That’s got to be the standard.”
Idaho State transfer point guard Robert Ford III added that it makes “all the new players hungry” to defend those Big Sky titles. Despite a rocky start to this season — MSU dropped two of its first three games — the Bobcats course-corrected with a 106-64 win over Warner Pacific in their home opener Friday night.
Belo led all scorers with 23 points, along with eight rebounds. Four other Bobcats also scored in double figures, including Jed Miller (14), Sam Lecholat (12), Patrick McMahon (12) and Alex Germer (10).
Belo had been quiet in recent games, with only 15 total points entering Friday’s contest. Sprinkle attributed that to Grand Canyon, Long Beach State and Oregon consistently “throwing guys at him” throughout the first three games.
“He’s going to face that the rest of the year, too, but it was good that he got some shots to fall,” Sprinkle said. “I just liked that he was aggressive tonight.”
The forward was the driving force for MSU all night offensively, especially at the free throw line where Belo went 9 for 14. The clearest example of his dominance came at the beginning of the second half when he scored six straight, highlighted by a reverse dunk.
“The coaches told me to get big, to get down there,” Belo said. “We have some things to work on, especially myself, but I just tried to not think as much. Just go out there and play.”
MSU was also incredibly effective out of timeouts. The Bobcats capitalized twice in the first half, resulting in an alley-oop to guard RaeQuan Battle and Ford hitting a wide-open 3.
Sprinkle said he’s recently emphasized the importance of executing out of timeouts, out of halftime and near the end of games.
“It’s something that we’re going to have to continue to get good at,” Sprinkle said. “And not just out of timeouts. Our execution has got to be a lot cleaner throughout the game.”
Another thing to clean up are some “defensive lapses” that occurred against WPU, Belo said. That mostly came when guard Isaac Etter had the ball, as Etter led the Knights with 19 points. He also shot 5 for 11 from deep.
“He can stretch the floor out really, really deep,” Ford said. “That was tough. And then just having to know where he’s at all the time. He’s a really good shooter.”
Ford — who’s getting back into shape after spending six weeks in a boot — mainly matched up against Etter. Ford finished with nine points, five assists and two steals.
“He’s got to continue to stay aggressive and he’s got to be a tremendous defender,” Sprinkle said. “I know he can be that because he can change our team defensively.”
Despite some impressive shots by Etter and his teammates, the Bobcats imposed their will in the second half, extending the lead to as many as 46 points in the second half. The exclamation point came with just under three minutes to play when Bozeman High graduate Carter Ash nailed a 3 to send the MSU bench into a frenzy.
“Everybody loves him,” Sprinkle said. “If you find anybody that doesn’t like Carter, come let me know because he’s absolutely awesome. It’s always great to see his hard work pay off.”
The banner drop and convincing win in the home opener provides the first of several celebrations for MSU Athletics this weekend, culminating in “College GameDay” and the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Belo called Friday night “good for the whole (MSU basketball) program.”
“The fans come out, show love,” Belo said. “We just appreciate the support that we get from the community.”
MSU will next face North Dakota on the road on Sunday. Tip-off is set for noon.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.