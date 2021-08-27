top story Montana State men's basketball releases road-heavy nonconference schedule By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle speaks with his players during a game against Southern Utah in the Big Sky tournament semifinals on March 12 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Brooks Nuanez/Big Sky Conference Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. After guiding Montana State to consecutive winning seasons for the first time in 19 years, head coach Danny Sprinkle has constructed what he considers the most ambitious nonconference schedule in his short time at the school.The program released its full schedule on Friday following a few weeks of announcements teasing individual games on social media. Now, a full picture is available."This will be the most challenging schedule we've played since I got here," Sprinkle said in a press release. In preparation for a full 20-game slate of Big Sky opponents — a welcomed return to normalcy following a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic — the Bobcats will be tested by 11 nonconference games starting with the season opener on Nov. 9 at Colorado, which reached the Pac-12 title game last season and earned a win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Buffaloes are coached by former Northern Colorado head coach Tad Boyle.“Colorado is a perennial top tier Pac-12 team,” Sprinkle said. “If you look at their record at home, it's top notch. Tad Boyle is a tremendous coach, so they'll be really good.”The game at CU follows a home exhibition against Yellowstone Christian on Nov. 2 and is one of seven road or neutral site nonconference contests that make up the first two months of the season.MSU will hold its home opener at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 against Rocky Mountain College, an NAIA school in Billings where former MSU walk-on guard Jesse Owens transferred to in the spring.The schedule features three games against Summit League teams: South Dakota State in Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 17, North Dakota State on Dec. 7 in Bozeman and St. Thomas on Dec. 11 in St. Paul, Minnesota.“South Dakota State has one of the best home court winning percentages over the last 10 years of anybody in the country, so that's always a tough place to play,” Sprinkle said. St. Thomas is new to Division I in all sports this year after previously being ejected from its Division III conference for being too dominant. The school won the 2011 and 2016 Division III men’s basketball championships.“They were really successful at the Division III level,” Sprinkle said. “They've got like six Division I transfers. With their proximity to players, they're going to be a good Summit League team in the future and will be a tough game for us this year.”Montana State will play at New Mexico on Nov. 20, three days after playing at SDSU.In the three days immediately following Thanksgiving, MSU will be in San Antonio for a tournament hosted by Incarnate Word. The Cardinals will be MSU’s middle game on Nov. 27. The Bobcats will face Portland on that Friday and Southeast Missouri on that Sunday.“The Incarnate Word Tournament in San Antonio will be a good opportunity to play three schools that are at our level,” Sprinkle said. “The event lets us maximize the number of games we can play, and for a lot of our new guys, will help get their feet wet and get more experience going into our first two league games.”The Bobcats will take a short break from nonconference action to play on the road at Big Sky foes Northern Colorado (Dec. 2) and Sacramento State (Dec. 4) before returning home to play NDSU.The St. Thomas game follows, and then MSU will play Portland again at home on Dec. 19. Portland is coached by former Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans, who switched schools over the summer. At least three EWU players transferred with him.A home game on Dec. 22 against SAGU American Indian College, a private Christian college located in Phoenix that competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association, completes the nonconference schedule.Montana State resumes Big Sky play on Dec. 30 against Weber State at Worthington Arena. 