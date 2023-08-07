Let the news come to you

The back-to-back Big Sky Conference champion Montana State men's basketball program and first-year head coach Matt Logie released their 2023-2024 non-conference schedule on Monday, with the season opener scheduled for Nov. 6 against Northwest Indian College in Bozeman.

Logie's first non-conference slate features eight games inside Worthington Arena, where the Bobcats have gone 25-2 over the last two seasons.

The Bobcats will face eight teams in the non-conference that finished with winning records in 2022-2023, including four that won 20 or more games.


