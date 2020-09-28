Montana State assistant coach Shawn Dirden has left the men’s basketball program, MSU announced Monday. Head coach Danny Sprinkle said Dirden is taking a job in the private sector.
“He had an opportunity to get a really good job,” Sprinkle said. “It'll afford him the luxury of spending more time with his family, which I know is important to him.”
Dirden was hired by Sprinkle in April 2019 shortly after Sprinkle was hired as head coach. Dirden’s departure is the first among Bobcat assistant coaches since then. He coached at MSU two times previously, from 2004-06 and 2012-14.
“I'm super happy for him,” Sprinkle said, “and it gives us an opportunity to bring somebody new in here and get some fresh ideas. I'm excited about that too.”
Dirden also joins former director of operations Luke Fennelly as staff members who have left the program this offseason. Fennelly joined MSU-Billings’ staff as an assistant coach.
Sprinkle said he is planning to fill the assistant coach position that Dirden had, but not the director of operations position. The head coach said he was told he couldn’t fill the operations position “because of COVID and a couple reasons right now.” When asked if it was specific to budget cuts, Sprinkle said he wasn’t exactly sure.
Montana State athletic director Leon Costello said earlier this month the athletic department hasn’t had layoffs or furloughs. The department is bracing for a challenging year financially with the prospect of limited or no attendance at games.
MSU has remained in a hiring freeze since the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The college basketball season is set to begin Nov. 25, the NCAA announced earlier this month.
