top story Montana State men's 2021-22 conference schedule released By 406mtsports.com Jul 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle reacts to a play during a game against Southern Utah in the Big Sky tournament semifinals in March at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Brooks Nuanez/Big Sky Conference Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Big Sky schedules for all 11 men’s basketball teams, including Montana State, were released Monday.The MSU men will play the same opponent as the women’s team on the same date, with one playing on the road and the other at home, in all but four cases.Two exceptions are the games against rival Montana. The day-night doubleheaders are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 in Bozeman and Saturday, Feb. 26 in Missoula. The Bobcats men will host Sacramento State on March 3 and Northern Colorado on March 5 to end the regular season. The women will play at Sac State and at UNC on March 2 and 4, respectively.The MSU men’s conference slate will start Dec. 2 at UNC. The Bobcats will travel to Sac State two days later, play nonconference games for three-plus weeks and resume Big Sky play on Dec. 30 against Weber State for their conference home opener. The Bobcats’ other games include: vs. Idaho State (Jan. 1), at Idaho (Jan. 6), vs. Southern Utah (Jan. 15), at Northern Arizona (Jan. 20), at Portland State (Jan. 22), vs. Eastern Washington (Jan. 27), vs. Idaho (Jan. 29), at Idaho State (Feb. 3), at Weber State (Feb. 5), vs. Portland State (Feb. 10), vs. Northern Arizona (Feb. 12), at Eastern Washington (Feb. 17) and at Southern Utah (Feb. 19).The 20-game double round-robin schedule will give MSU one home game and one away game against each conference opponent. Southern Utah will serve as the Big Sky men’s basketball lone wolf for the season, and Northern Arizona and Portland State will be travel partners. MSU and UM will also be travel partners, as will Eastern Washington with Idaho, Idaho State with Weber State and UNC with Sac State.The Big Sky men’s basketball tournament will be played March 9-12 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. EWU won the tournament during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season, while SUU finished first in the regular season conference standings at 12-2 (EWU and Weber State both went 12-3).MSU tied for fourth with Idaho State in last season’s conference standings at 8-6. The Bobcats, who finished 13-10 overall, beat ISU and SUU to reach the Big Sky tourney title game, where they lost to EWU.MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle is going into his third season. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Opponent Sport Basketball Tournament Bobcat Men Schedule Montana Recommended for you