For the second straight weekend, Montana State entered Saturday looking to complete the weekend sweep. For the second straight time, the Bobcats came through in the decisive moments.
Montana State finished strong and beat Portland State 69-64 on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Despite losing the rebounding battle 43-30, allowing 17 second-chance points and committing 13 turnovers, the Bobcats (7-3, 4-0 Big Sky) did enough to secure the win. They managed the Vikings’ press and scored when they had the chance.
Xavier Bishop scored 22 points while Amin Adamu added 12.
Now sitting at 4-0 in conference play, and atop the Big Sky standings, MSU is putting itself in the conversation among the league’s best. While the season was turbulent throughout December, the Bobcats have found a groove. They’ve won five straight games.
Two days after Montana State beat Portland State 71-64, the first half between the two teams began similarly to the first meeting. Neither team expanded a lead until late in the first half.
Except this time, the Vikings were the team that separated. PSU closed the opening frame on a 13-3 run. After Jubrile Belo hit the bench with two fouls, MSU gave up its 28-24 lead. Five of the Vikings’ 13 points were off offensive rebounds.
Rebounding was a key focus for the Bobcats entering the game. On Thursday, they won the battle by two. Given Portland State’s aggressive style in which players crash the offensive glass and then use a full-court press, MSU knew it needed to play smart.
But during the spurt, the Vikings took advantage of the Bobcats missing shots and committing fouls. That gave PSU extra chances that turned into points.
The game was still close, though. The score was just 37-31 in favor of the Vikings at the break. Bishop had 12 points, and the Bobcats made 5 of 12 3-pointers.
MSU responded with six straight points to open the second half. The game was tied again. And all indications pointed to a tight game until the end.
Tyler Patterson and Borja Fernandez made back-to-back shots with 14 minutes to play. Bishop made a driving layup a minute later. The quick strike put the Bobcats ahead 48-42.
The cushion was shortlived. PSU knocked down back-to-back shots of its own. The margin was back down to one. The see-saw battle continued.
With seven minutes left, the Bobcats lead was only four points. Bishop was carrying their offense. But the Vikings stifled enough of MSU’s other weapons to keep it close.
In the closing minutes, both teams traded miscues. They both committed fouls, missed free throws and turned the ball over. The team that made less mistakes would have the advantage.
MSU led by five with three and a half minutes remaining. If the Bobcats played smart, they’d have a chance to seal the win.
In the final two minutes, Adamu hit a floater to put MSU up by seven. Then Fernandez intercepted a pass, which led to a free throw by Belo. A defensive board by Bishop with 40 seconds left meant PSU was forced to foul.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Bobcats did just enough.
