SAN DIEGO—Danny Sprinkle recalled on Thursday a moment from his freshman season at Montana State, that famed 1995-96 campaign that extended all the way into the NCAA Tournament.
The Bobcats traveled to Lubbock, Texas, and suffered an 86-67 loss to Texas Tech on Jan. 3, 1996.
“I remember that game very specifically because I was a true freshman,” Sprinkle said. “That was kind of my eye-opening moment to high major basketball.”
The Bobcats finished that season 21-9 and a loss to Syracuse in the first round of March’s maddest tournament.
Sprinkle, now MSU’s third-year head coach, will have another look at the Red Raiders, and the Bobcats will have another look at the NCAA Tournament, at 11:45 a.m. (MT) Friday when the teams match up in this year’s first round at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State. MSU (27-7) enters as the No. 14 seed of the West Region. Texas Tech (25-9) arrives as the No. 3 seed and the runner-up of the Big 12 Conference. The game will be broadcast on TNT.
In the days since winning the Big Sky Conference Championship game last week in Boise, Idaho, the Bobcats have studied up on the Red Raiders and, more specifically, their top-ranked defense.
Tech ranks No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency (which is points allowed per 100 possessions, adjusted for opponent) at 84.8 points. For a more raw statistic, look to Tech’s average of 60.3 points allowed per game, which is tied for 11th-best in the nation. This year, Tech’s opponents have shot 38.3% from the field overall, which is the seventh-lowest in Division I.
“I love watching film of their team, how hard they play and how physical they are,” Sprinkle said. “You can feel it when you watch on TV. It comes right through the screen.”
So disciplined and effective is the Red Raiders’ defense that Sprinkle — frustrated with his own team’s defense about six weeks ago — put together a compilation of their defensive sequences as a model for his own team.
“I was like, ‘This is how hard I want you to play,’” he said. “‘This is what we have to look like defensively.’”
By a stroke of fate, the teams happened to be matched up against each other in the tournament’s first round. It is the first meeting between the programs since that 1996 game. Overall, Tech owns a 3-1 record against MSU. Montana State’s win came Jan. 7, 1995, by a 90-77 score in Bozeman.
For Montana State to earn its second win over Texas Tech and its first in the NCAA Tournament, solving the Red Raiders’ defense is the first priority.
“They’re probably the best defensive team in the country,” junior forward Jubrile Belo said. “You have to be strong with the ball because they’re going to be very physical.”
Offensively, the Red Raiders are led by senior Bryson Williams (13.7 points per game), junior Terrence Shannon Jr. (10.4), senior Kevin Obanor (9.9), senior Davion Warren (9.9) and junior Kevin McCullar (9.7). The defense, similarly, is a team effort.
Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams took it as a compliment and a credit to his players that Sprinkle thought so highly of their defensive principles. But he was also quick to point out what makes MSU a special team, such as the Bobcats’ depth and discipline.
“And they know a lot about winning, winning 27 games,” Adams said. “We just don’t see many weaknesses. They share the ball. They’re patient on offense, which is going to put a lot of stress on us. We’ll have to work a little longer and harder on defense.”
Adams’ players also struck a serious tone when considering the matchup. As a high seed, they have to be cognizant of the reality that anybody can win in this tournament.
“We know how important defense is and how important to be physical and being the hardest-playing team is,” Williams said. “Every team in this tournament is good.”
Tech’s Obanor is a testament to that. He had a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double last year to help No. 15-seeded Oral Roberts upset No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round. He transferred to the Red Raiders before this season.
“It’s a blessing to be in March Madness once again, and I know for sure the lesson is that anybody can be beat,” Obanor said. “As we’re facing (MSU on Friday), just have the mindset just to win. And just don’t take your competitor lightly.”
McCullar is the only player remaining from Texas Tech’s run to the national championship game in 2019, but the roster is otherwise filled with threats on both ends of the floor.
Montana State, though, recognizes its strengths and threats also.
“It’s just going to be our experience versus their experience,” senior Abdul Mohamed said.
MSU will look to take advantage of shooters like Tyler Patterson, Nick Gazelas and RaeQuan Battle, the court leadership of Xavier Bishop, the defensive presence of Belo and the confidence the team has played with all year long.
“The one thing I want to get across to our guys is it’s a no-regret game,” Sprinkle said. “I don’t want to, at the end of the game, say, ‘I wish we would have showed up the first five minutes of the game.’ I want to come out and be aggressive and compete and let the chips fall where they may at the end.
“But for that 40 minutes, we don’t have to be better than Texas Tech for the season. We just have to be better for 40 minutes.”