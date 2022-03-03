There would be no letdown.
Two days after beating Southern Utah to win a share of the Big Sky regular season title for the first time in 20 years, Montana State left nothing to chance on Thursday against Sacramento State.
The Bobcats engineered a second-half comeback and claimed a 75-69 win at Worthington Arena to win the championship outright and secure the No. 1 seed at next week’s Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, Idaho.
After an emotional and confetti-filled celebration on Tuesday, the Bobcats wanted to secure their place at the top of the league against the Hornets, who entered on a season-best three-game winning streak.
“We just didn’t want to sit back (and say) ‘Oh, we’re the champions,’” guard RaeQuan Battle said. “We’re still chasing something here. We’re not finished at all.”
The Bobcats improved to 23-7 overall with a 15-4 mark in the Big Sky. The 23 wins are the most since the 1950-51 team won 24 games and went to the NCAA Tournament.
It was Battle in the second half that helped spur Montana State’s go-ahead run.
Sacramento State’s William FitzPatrick hit a 3-pointer to give the Hornets a 46-40 lead with 14 minutes, 39 seconds to play. Then, on consecutive possessions, Battle hit a 3-pointer of his own and then stole the ball and passed ahead to point guard Xavier Bishop, who drew a foul, hit a layup and made the ensuing free throw to tie the game.
Bishop and Sac State’s Bryce Fowler traded layups to knot the game at 48. But Bishop put MSU back ahead with a 3-pointer, and Great Osobor added a second-chance layup to cap a 13-2 run.
The Hornets (9-17, 5-14) got within three points on two occasions the rest of the way but no closer.
“Huge plays,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “RaeQuan was gigantic. We don’t win this game without RaeQuan and Great Osobor.”
Battle tallied 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers. And Osobor, a freshman forward, had nine points, a career-high three assists and a career-high 12 rebounds while playing a career-high 25 minutes.
Plenty of other contributors helped secure the win. Bishop scored a team-high 18 points to go with seven assists. Amin Adamu notched 11 points, three assists and nine rebounds. Jubrile Belo had 11 points, five boards and three blocks. Nick Gazelas added seven points, and Abdul Mohamed scored two points to go with two assists and nine rebounds.
It was all in an effort to not have to potentially settle as a co-champion.
“I don’t want to share the title with nobody,” Osobor said, laughing. “Call me selfish or whatever, but I want it all for myself. I want it for our team. I feel like we deserved it.”
By warding off the Hornets, they certainly did. But it took some time.
Despite Fowler — Sac State’s leading scorer at 18.1 points per game — drawing three fouls and scoring just two points in the first half, the Hornets led 38-32 at halftime. Some of the scoring slack was picked up early by the team’s next leading scorers: Zach Chappell had 15, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and FitzPatrick had nine, all on 3-pointers.
“I thought it was going to be a break, but they played better,” Sprinkle said of Fowler’s foul trouble. “But that’s how good they are. They’re well-coached, they’re disciplined. When Chappell’s shooting it, they’re really tough to deal with because you have to lock on to FitzPatrick.”
A 3-pointer from Battle put MSU ahead 25-19 with 8:52 left in the first half. FitzPatrick answered with two of his 3s to tie the game, sparking a 19-7 run going into the break.
“We were getting a little mixed up in the first half with our scouts and stuff,” Battle said. “We need to have better communication so we don’t get lost. In the second half we cleaned it up a little bit.”
After hitting six 3s in the first half, the Hornets hit just two in the second.
Despite his foul trouble, Fowler finished with 15 points to match FitzPatrick. Chappell supplied a game-high 22. But still, Fowler going to the bench early was key.
“They don’t play a ton of guys,” Battle said. “That was our main thing, to shorten their firepower.”
The Bobcats will close their regular season with a 4 p.m. meeting Saturday against Northern Colorado. MSU will honor sixth-year seniors Bishop, Adamu and Mohamed prior to the game.
“I love those guys to death,” Battle said. “I wouldn’t be who I am on this team without them. They took me by the hand, just to show me around and show me Montana State and how their culture is. They want to be a winning team. They wanted me to hop on their train and lead with them.”
After Saturday, the next stop on that train is Boise.