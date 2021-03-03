Montana State has its eyes on one of the five coveted byes in next week’s Big Sky tournament, and head coach Danny Sprinkle wants his players to earn it themselves.
The easiest way to do that is by beating Sacramento State in a pair of games this weekend.
The Bobcats (10-8 overall) will need strong showings to keep pace with Idaho State, which has an identical 7-5 conference mark as MSU, and keep ahead of Portland State, which is one game behind MSU in sixth place.
“Getting that bye is huge, and our guys are very well aware of that,” Sprinkle said. “We’ve got to handle our business this weekend and not worry about what else happens around — I don’t want to leave it to anybody else. I don’t want to leave our fate to anybody else.”
So instead of watching scoreboards around the Big Sky — the Bengals are at Eastern Washington, and the Vikings host Southern Utah — Sprinkle will focus more in-house in preparation for hosting Sacramento State.
The first game against the Hornets, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Worthington Arena, has been moved to noon Friday. Saturday’s game remains at 11 a.m. The schools agreed to the slight schedule change on Wednesday afternoon.
Chief among Sprinkle’s priorities against Sac State (7-10, 4-8 Big Sky) is to contain Ethan Esposito, a 6-foot-7 senior averaging 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, both the third-best marks in the conference.
“We have to do a really good job not fouling him but also not letting him get to the rim either,” Sprinkle said. “We have to hold our ground and be disciplined and rebound the basketball.”
Sprinkle called Esposito a “bull in a china shop,” so his level of activity will have to be countered.
“As long as we go in there and match their physicality, we play our game, execute it on all levels, defend and rebound, everything else will take care of itself,” MSU senior forward Devin Kirby said.
If that plan goes accordingly, and the Bobcats add another two wins, they will remain mathematically ahead of Portland State and could potentially hurdle Idaho State into the fourth seed. The tournament’s fourth and fifth seeds are matched against each other anyway, but Sprinkle said he believes avoiding the sixth spot is the real motivation.
“It’s very, very hard to win four games in a row in a conference tournament,” he said. “The percentages are not in your favor if you have to play that first day.”
Bobcats players are similarly hopeful of avoiding that extra game.
“We put ourselves in a position to get the bye, so we might as well go on and finish it out,” MSU senior guard Xavier Bishop said. “It’s tough playing three games in three days, so I know it’s real tough playing four in four days. We’ve just got to figure it out this weekend and carry that momentum over to next week.”
Against Sac State, the Bobcats are hoping to establish some semblance of a groove ahead of the conference tournament. Since late January, MSU has suffered series sweeps against Eastern Washington and Weber State, split a series against previously winless Idaho following a 10-day quarantine and had four other games canceled due to COVID-19.
Sprinkle said the losses and the stops and starts this late in the season have prevented any sort of rhythm from being reached, but the Bobcats have played well in spurts and have shown resilience nonetheless.
A two-game series against the Hornets is MSU’s last chance to put it all together before the tournament begins. Aside from a pair of wins this week and potentially three more next week, Sprinkle is hoping for an otherwise uneventful close to Big Sky competition.
“Hopefully we don’t have any more bumps in the road,” he said. “Hopefully we can get through the next 11 days at least COVID-free and cancellation-free.”
