BOISE, Idaho—Twenty-six years was long enough to wait.
Montana State used the regular season to prove itself as the best team in the Big Sky Conference. The Bobcats used the past three days at Idaho Central Arena to double down on that proclamation.
MSU turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season on Saturday and won 87-66 over Northern Colorado in the championship game of the Big Sky Tournament.
“It was our best game of the year,” third-year head coach Danny Sprinkle said.
The Bobcats earned their first conference championship and berth in the NCAA Tournament since Sprinkle was a freshman on the 1995-96 team. In his time leading his alma mater, he and his assistants have built a system that Sprinkle knew in his heart would work. Then they found the players to make it happen.
It almost worked last year, when the Bobcats made a run to the title game as the tournament’s No. 5 seed. But MSU came out slow in the final and saw Eastern Washington claim the trophy.
This year, the Bobcats were seeded No. 1 and did what top seeds are expected to do.
“I had a vision when I got the job, and I’m relentless with our players with that vision,” Sprinkle said during postgame interviews, with the remnants of the net hanging around his neck. “I make sure they know that. And anything less than that vision is not acceptable.”
That message was received.
A mere 29 hours after the Montana State women’s basketball team cut down the nets to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2016-17 season, the men’s team scorched the replacement nylon by shooting 27 of 52 (51.9%) overall and 10 of 18 on 3-pointers (55.6%).
This year marks just the seventh time in the history of the Big Sky that the same school will represent the conference in both the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments.
Xavier Bishop led the way with 19 points, and Amin Adamu followed with 16. Fellow starter Tyler Patterson hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points. And off the bench, Nick Gazelas scored 15.
MSU’s hot shooting, coupled with a defensive effort that held UNC to 19-of-63 shooting (30.2%), was the recipe for success to atone for last season’s title game loss.
“It took our best effort,” Sprinkle said. “They’re a tremendous team. They missed some shots. I think their legs were a little heavy, but I think our defense had a lot to do with that too. … To hold that team to 66 points in a pretty high-paced game is a tremendous credit to our guys.”
When Montana State (27-7) and Northern Colorado (20-15) met a week ago in Bozeman, the Bobcats had already wrapped up the Big Sky’s regular season championship.
Aside from where UNC would be seeded in the conference tournament this week, the teams played for what amounted to very little of great importance.
On Saturday, they played for everything. And as far as championship games in March are concerned, it was relatively straightforward and devoid of madness.
Aside from an early tie at 2-2, Montana State led the whole way and built its lead to as many as 12 points on multiple occasions in the first half before taking a 40-28 lead into the break.
The Bobcats shot an even 50% from the field (15 of 30) and from 3-point range (6 of 12) in the first 20 minutes. Adamu and Bishop each had seven points at halftime. Gazelas and Patterson, who each hit a pair of 3-pointers, had eight early points.
UNC received 10 first-half points from Daylen Kountz, the Big Sky’s leading scorer during the regular season at 21.2 points per game. The Bears also entered as the highest-scoring team of the regular season at 78.6 points per game. UNC was also the second-worst defensive team, allowing an average of 76.5.
“Literally the whole week, we talked about straight defense. We didn’t talk about offense one bit,” Gazelas said. “We know we’re going to score on teams. It’s on the defensive end. I feel like we did a great job tonight.”
A week ago, MSU needed a long, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from RaeQuan Battle to beat the Bears. There was no need for such a shot this time around.
MSU’s Jubrile Belo missed that matchup to rest a right knee injury, and Bishop didn’t play in the second half after hurting his left ankle. Belo was still hobbled throughout the tournament, as he played with a brace on his knee, but he was productive. On Saturday, he had eight points and six rebounds with two blocks.
“He probably shouldn’t be playing,” Sprinkle said frankly. “What he’s fought through with his injury, it shows what kind of teammate he is and how important his teammates are to him.”
The Big Sky’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year was overcome with emotion as he tried to weigh the magnitude of the accomplishment.
“This is what we talked about ever since we lost the championship game,” Belo said. “We finally got it done. I don’t even know the impact of what we’ve just done, but I’m going to find out soon enough.”
Belo joined Adamu, Bishop and Abdul Mohamed in postgame interviews afterward. The latter three players all used an extra year of eligibility offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic to return to the program. They had a celebration like Saturday’s in mind.
“We were sitting at Jubrile and Amin’s apartment in the living room, and we were talking about coming back,” said Bishop, who was named the tournament’s MVP. “We all decided if one comes back we’re all gonna come back. We talked about what we wanted to do. We knew we wanted to come back and win a Big Sky championship. We knew we had the ability to do that.”
Added Adamu: “The fact we were able to do that, talk about it beforehand, let each other know we had a chance to do it this year, and we accomplished it, what more could you ask for? We’re champs.”
MSU’s lead ballooned to 25 points in the second half, where the Bobcats shot even better than the first. They shot 54.5% in the final 20 minutes. They kept themselves well ahead by finishing with 23 free throws on 31 attempts.
Mohamed finished with four points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Bishop added four rebounds and eight assists to his stat line. Great Osobor had seven points and six rebounds with one block. Battle had two points and one block. And Isaac Spears completed MSU’s scoring with a pair of free throws in the waning moments.
Kountz finished with 20 points to lead the Bears. He shot 5 of 15 overall but hit 9 of 10 free throws. Bodie Hume added 10 points. Kur Jongkuch had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Dalton Knecht scored 14 off the bench. Overall, though, UNC had its worst shooting game of the year by two percentage points.
Every player on MSU’s roster remembers Sprinkle pitching them on his vision for the program. That vision is now tangible in the form of strands of net, championship hats, selfies with fans and an NCAA Tournament Selection Show watch party, scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Worthington Arena in Bozeman. The women’s Selection Show event will occur right after, at 6 p.m.
The vision is no longer that. The vision is reality.
“This is 100% what it was,” Patterson said. “We knew we were going to have the pieces, and we just had to put the work in. We put the work in, and now we’re here.”