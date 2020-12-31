Montana State men's basketball vs. Yellowstone Christian

Montana State huddles as a team during a timeout in Dec. 13's game against Yellowstone Christian at Worthington Arena.

 Garrett Becker/Montana State Athletics

Montana State are scheduled to host Montana Western at 2 p.m. Friday, MSU announced Thursday morning.

The Bobcats' Thursday and Saturday games this week against Southern Utah were canceled because of a COVID-19 case in the Thunderbirds' program.

MSU (2-3) has played four Division I opponents. Playing Montana Western, of the NAIA, doesn't count toward the NCAA's minimum of 13 Division I games needed to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.

