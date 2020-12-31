Montana State are scheduled to host Montana Western at 2 p.m. Friday, MSU announced Thursday morning.
The Bobcats' Thursday and Saturday games this week against Southern Utah were canceled because of a COVID-19 case in the Thunderbirds' program.
MSU (2-3) has played four Division I opponents. Playing Montana Western, of the NAIA, doesn't count toward the NCAA's minimum of 13 Division I games needed to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
