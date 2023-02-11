Two late jumpers from RaeQuan Battle in the last two minutes helped the Montana State men’s basketball team hold off the Idaho State Bengals in a low-scoring 58-52 Big Sky Conference win on Saturday night.
With both teams struggling to score in the second half, MSU made four of its eight second-half field goals in the final two minutes — two of which came from Battle. Free throw shooting helped the Bobcats pull away, as MSU went 13 for 17 (76.5%) from the charity stripe while ISU went 10 for 16 (62.5%) in the second half.
“I’m proud of our guys for coming together,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Sports Radio Network. “When they pulled within two and the fans were rocking, RaeQuan really took over for us. He had some big-time shots.”
Relying on an effective sideline trap, the Bobcats (18-9, 11-3 Big Sky) forced a season-high 18 turnovers against the Bengals (9-17, 6-7) — 13 of which came in the first half. Yet both teams struggled shooting, as ISU outshot MSU 39.1% to 35.3% from the field. Both teams finished with 34 rebounds.
Battle led MSU with 15 points, while Great Osobor notched his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds, the latter of which tied his career-high. Darius Brown II finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, plus he went a perfect 10 for 10 from the foul line.
“Darius Brown won us the game,” Sprinkle said. “He only scored 14 points, but off his four steals, we got eight points directly from him. I thought his defense on Brock Mackenzie by forcing seven turnovers from him was tremendous.
“Great’s energy was tremendous,” Sprinkle added. “That’s the hardest he’s played. When he’s that active, he has such long arms that he’s going to get tips around those guys. We need that effort every night, and we really needed that double-double from him.”
Two free throws from Battle on MSU’s final possession of the first half tied the game at 29 going into halftime.
In the second half, Caleb Fuller bulldozed his way through the lane for a layup that put MSU up 33-30 with 16:56 remaining. That basket was part of a 7-0 Bobcat run that coincided with a near-five-minute ISU scoring drought.
With both teams in the bonus with over nine minutes to play, MSU sank another free throw and Brown’s layup capped an 8-0 run in 4 minutes, 19 seconds. The Bengals missed three free throws and six field goals in a row until Daxton Carr’s free throws pulled ISU within five, 48-43.
Brayden Parker and Mackenzie had one more rally left in them, as the former made ISU’s fourth field goal of the half and Mackenzie hit the first 3-pointer of the half for either team to make it a 50-48 ballgame. Battle then answered with back-to-back buckets — first with a mid-range straightaway jumper to push the lead to four, then he backed down his defender and made a hook shot with less than a minute left to make it a 54-48 lead. While the Bengals went 2 for 4 from the free throw line in the final minute, Brown sank all four of his free throw attempts down the stretch to help seal the win.
Kolby Lee and Mackenzie scored 12 points apiece to lead Idaho State, while Parker added 11 points, four rebounds and three blocks.
MSU has one week to prepare for the second Brawl of the Wild rivalry game series against the University of Montana, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
