Two late jumpers from RaeQuan Battle in the last two minutes helped the Montana State men’s basketball team hold off the Idaho State Bengals in a low-scoring 58-52 Big Sky Conference win on Saturday night.

With both teams struggling to score in the second half, MSU made four of its eight second-half field goals in the final two minutes — two of which came from Battle. Free throw shooting helped the Bobcats pull away, as MSU went 13 for 17 (76.5%) from the charity stripe while ISU went 10 for 16 (62.5%) in the second half.

“I’m proud of our guys for coming together,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Sports Radio Network. “When they pulled within two and the fans were rocking, RaeQuan really took over for us. He had some big-time shots.”


