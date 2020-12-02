Montana State needed just one more stop.
The Bobcats rallied in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. They hung close in the extra frame. They even forced a Pacific miss, down by two, in the final 10 seconds.
But instead of gaining possession with a chance to tie or win, the Tigers’ Jonathan Salazar corralled the ball and scored on the putback. The shot delivered Pacific a 74-70 overtime win Wednesday.
“We were a stop away,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “... It comes down to those timely rebounds that you have to get.”
MSU trailed by seven points with three minutes remaining in regulation. Just forcing overtime, with clutch 3-pointers from freshman Tyler Patterson and sophomore Borja Fernandez, was an accomplishment. But the Bobcats failed to finish the comeback bid.
MSU (1-1) went 7 of 14 from the free-throw line, was outrebounded 40-28 and allowed 27 second-chance points. There were several opportunities for the Bobcats to sneak ahead. While those chances were squandered, MSU also hung close enough to force the extra five minutes.
“They were the aggressive team, and usually the aggressive team wins,” Sprinkle said.
Before the game, Sprinkle expected a physical contest. He knew Pacific typically played that style. The game began that way and stayed that way, as the Bobcats trailed 30-29 at halftime and neither team found much rhythm.
MSU created better shots for its shooters in the second half and did enough on the defensive end to stick around. In just the second game of the season, that’s a notable takeaway.
In the Bobcats’ season-opening win at UNLV, they pulled away by pushing the pace offensively and converting from the perimeter. On Wednesday, they showed they could compete in a new way, by matching up close against a team that won 23 games last year and had a reputation of slowing down the tempo.
After a 52-52 tie, costly mistakes allowed the Tigers to create separation. They led the Bobcats by six with a minute left in regulation. But Patterson and Fernandez’s 3-pointers in the closing minutes kept it close.
“I thought they showed some great character,” Sprinkle said. “On the bench, they stayed together. They were very positive with each other. I was proud of that.”
Then with 6.9 seconds left, Bishop had a chance to tie it with three free throws. He missed the first two, dropping his head back in frustration after each miss. Instead of it costing MSU, Pacific squandered its free throws on the other end.
So with 0.9 seconds left, Bishop again drew a foul shooting a 3. He made good on his chance at redemption, making all three and forcing overtime.
The mistakes cropped up again in the extra period. Fernandez threw a pass that was intercepted, and Pacific took a three-point lead with a quick layup in transition. The Bobcats had to chase from there with 90 seconds remaining.
Following a rocky preseason with limited practice time, Wednesday’s game gave the Bobcats another opportunity to grow. They didn’t wilt when they easily could have late in the second half. Sprinkle viewed that positively.
But for a group that desires more, Wednesday also showed the room there is to improve. At this point in the season, results aren’t binary.
MSU also moved closer to the minimum 13 games needed to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament. In a season in which any game could be canceled at any moment, having two already played is another victory.
And regardless of the loss, Sprinkle took the long view.
“It’ll help us come conference,” Sprinkle said.
