The final two games of the regular season for Montana State have been pushed to Friday and Saturday, instead of Thursday and Saturday, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.
The Bobcats will now host Sacramento State at noon Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena.
The teams were previously scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
MSU enters the weekend 10-8 overall and 7-5 in the Big Sky. The Hornets enter 7-10 and 4-8, respectively.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.