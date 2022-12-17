Montana State’s penultimate non-conference game of the season was a dazzling display of offense that resulted in a school record for points in a single game.
The Bobcats notched a 144-59 win Saturday at Worthington Arena against Northwest Indian College of Bellingham, Washington. MSU topped its previous single-game record by 20 points, set last season against SAGU American Indian College.
These sorts of games against lower-level teams played in December are often contests that fill out a schedule and make it so teams can host a home game during or after finals week. Across Division I basketball, they are matchups that usually result in lopsided victories for the home team and checks of varying sizes for the visiting team.
MSU paid NWIC $3,000 for the game Saturday, according to the contract between the schools, and proceeded to shoot an astonishing 67.1% (53 of 79) from the field against the Eagles. The Bobcats hit 23 3-pointers on 40 attempts.
NWIC’s Trazil Lane had a steal lead to a layup for the game’s first points, but the contest was soon out of hand. MSU scored the next 14 points, and the early evening game soon turned into something more akin to a scrimmage or open gym.
It did, however, give the Bobcats (7-5) an opportunity to get every player on the roster in the game and work to find shots without running any actual sets.
“Taking care of the basketball, not getting sloppy and getting a teammate a shot,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said of the goals for the game. “Guys stepping in and playing confidently and knocking shots, which they did. We had some good looks tonight. To make 23 3s, and to shoot that percentage, is a credit to our guys.”
MSU finished with seven players in double-figure scoring, led by 23 points and 11 rebounds from Great Osobor and 20 points and 10 rebounds from Jubrile Belo. Those two are mainstays in the lineup, though; the added benefit of lopsided games like this is that role players get more minutes and can make more of an impact.
True freshman guard Jed Miller hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. He also recorded four rebounds and five of the team’s 30 assists. He, along with redshirt freshman Alex Germer (10 points, three rebounds) and true freshman Luca Colceag (12 points on four 3-pointers with two rebounds), made the most of his minutes on the floor.
“It’s always been my dream to play as much as I can and go as hard as I can,” said Germer, who hit two 3-pointers.
The imbalanced score as the game goes on feeds the team’s energy, especially on the bench — where starters and key reserves are boisterously cheering for their younger teammates.
“It was super fun. People think these games are boring for us, but this only builds our culture even more,” Miller said. “Guys being able to celebrate each other — people being able to celebrate for me, me being able to celebrate for Luca — is huge.”
The Bobcats led 65-26 at halftime and kept pouring it on in the second half, ultimately finishing with the 85-point margin. MSU took advantage of a road-weary Eagles team, which lost to Idaho 125-51 on Friday night in Moscow and then drove to Bozeman for a hellacious back-to-back. Lane finished with 28 points for the Eagles. Teammate Mycole Rodriguez scored 16 points.
“They came out playing hard,” Germer said. “They had a tough game last night and bused all the way over, so props to them. Games like this, it’s great for us to keep our confidence up and keeping our (bad) habits down and making sure everyone is getting the ball and having fun.”
RaeQuan Battle and Caleb Fuller scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. Patrick McMahon hit two 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Rob Ford III had eight points and six assists, and Darius Brown II supplied seven points with seven assists.
Tyler Patterson (six points), Nick Gazelas (five), Sam Lecholat (three) and Carter Ash (one) also all entered the scoring column.
MSU will complete its non-conference schedule Tuesday with a visit to Arizona, currently the No. 9 team in the country, before starting Big Sky play on Dec. 29.
“We’ve gotten better at taking care of the basketball, which has probably cost us three wins this year,” Sprinkle said of the first month-plus of the season. “And we have to continue to clean that up. You’re not going to win in conference turning the ball over the way we were earlier in the year. And I think our defense has taken a step up, especially last week with the Omaha and St. Thomas games, which both of those teams can pose different problems. We know we have to continue to get better.”
