Montana State’s penultimate non-conference game of the season was a dazzling display of offense that resulted in a school record for points in a single game.

The Bobcats notched a 144-59 win Saturday at Worthington Arena against Northwest Indian College of Bellingham, Washington. MSU topped its previous single-game record by 20 points, set last season against SAGU American Indian College.

These sorts of games against lower-level teams played in December are often contests that fill out a schedule and make it so teams can host a home game during or after finals week. Across Division I basketball, they are matchups that usually result in lopsided victories for the home team and checks of varying sizes for the visiting team.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

