Montana State was voted by the Big Sky's media to finish the 2020-21 season fourth and ranked sixth in the coaches' poll, the conference announced Wednesday.
Reigning Big Sky champion Eastern Washington was chosen as the favorite in both polls. The Eagles earned nine of 11 first-place coaches votes and 24 of the 28 votes among media members.
MSU totaled 200 points for fourth in the media poll trailing EWU (304), Montana (250) and Northern Colorado (222). The Bobcats received 60 points in the coaches' poll for sixth in the standings. EWU (99), Montana (86), Weber State (73), Portland State (67) and Northern Colorado (65) were ahead of MSU.
Montana State was picked to finish seventh in both polls ahead of the 2019-20 slate before finishing in a tie for fifth in the league standings at the end of the regular season.
The 2020-21 campaign tips off Nov. 25 with the 20-game Big Sky schedule beginning the following week on Dec. 3. The conference championships will be held March 8-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.