Montana State appeared to be in a favorable position. But that, similar to the rest of the season, changed quickly.
Steele Venters saved the ball from going out of bounds, but two Bobcats had him trapped near the baseline. He seemingly had nowhere to go.
Venters looked around him. He found Kim Aiken Jr. open in the corner. Aiken made the open 3-pointer. With 4 minutes, 11 seconds remaining, Eastern Washington led by 22.
“Guys flying around, flying on cuts. They do the little things,” MSU’s Xavier Bishop said. “They have a lot of shooters. They’re a good team. Credit to them. They made shots. They made plays.”
As the Eagles continuously moved the ball at a rapid pace and found open teammates with a variety of cuts, screens and post-ups, the Bobcats seemingly couldn’t keep up.
The Bobcats swept Northern Colorado (8-8, 5-6 Big Sky), Portland State (6-9, 3-5) and Northern Arizona (5-11, 4-6) to start the conference season. But then perhaps their most difficult tests were in the past two weeks against Weber State (12-5, 7-3) and EWU (10-6, 9-2). Both of those programs are in the top three in the conference standings.
“If we want to be at the top of this league, we’ve got to beat teams like that,” Bishop said. “So we learned we have a lot to work on and fix up.”
However, MSU (9-7, 6-4) has lost four straight. That in part has been a result of the Bobcats’ defense.
In MSU’s last four games, the team gave up an average of 89 points per contest. After that stretch, the Bobcats are second to last in the Big Sky with an average of 72.9 points per game allowed.
MSU is next scheduled to host Idaho State (11-7, 7-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Bobcats hope they will defend more consistently in the final three weeks of the regular season.
“The guys will continue to play hard,” Bishop said.
Bishop and Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle lamented that Eastern Washington’s ball movement was difficult to keep up with.
That was evident from the first minute of Saturday’s game. Aiken caught a crosscourt pass at the left wing, then drove by his defender. This caused the rest of MSU’s defense to shift and scramble to prevent Aiken from having an easy layup.
This left Tanner Groves wide open on the opposite side of the lane. Groves used the bucket on that play to go on to score a team-high 16 points. He was just one of five Eagles to end up with double-figure points.
In MSU’s two games against EWU combined, Aiken totaled 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest. He also had six assists and a pair of steals. He was named the Big Sky’s offensive player of the week for that effort.
Groves was also selected as the conference player of the week by College Sports Madness. He averaged 21 points and 7.5 rebounds against MSU.
“They’re really hard to guard,” Sprinkle said. “They’re just skilled. They make the right plays. They move the ball until they get the right shot.”
Sprinkle noted the Bobcats played as they wanted to early on against EWU on Saturday. They were efficient offensively and kept up defensively. They made 43% of their shots in the first half while the Eagles made 46%.
“I thought we competed and played really hard on the defensive end in the first half,” Sprinkle said.
But MSU didn’t maintain that. The Eagles made 17 of their last 30 shots (57%) and 8 of 13 3-pointers (62%) in the second half.
“We just seemed like we couldn’t weather that storm,” Bishop said. “They hit a lot of shots.”
In Sprinkle’s second year as head coach, the Bobcats have wanted to be one of the top defensive teams in the conference. They know they must improve on that end of the floor if they want to be among the best Big Sky teams.
After Saturday’s game, the Bobcats recognized they have plenty to work on.
“We’ve just got to continue to get better,” Bishop said. “We’ve got a lot to fix up on and figure out.”
