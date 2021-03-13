BOISE, Idaho — Kim Aiken Jr. cut right to the hoop, and nobody was around to stop him.
As Montana State watched Michael Meadows hold the ball on the right wing, the Eastern Washington guard found Aiken as he zoomed down the lane. He caught the following pass and methodically jumped up and threw down a two-handed dunk.
Meadows raised both hands up and down, as if prompting to the crowd to elevate its noise. But Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle could be heard in a tame Idaho Central Arena from his team’s huddle. He threw a clipboard multiple times. MSU was allowing easy points, going against his established tenets.
The Eagles led by 11 points less than four minutes into the contest. The Bobcats weren’t performing as they had throughout the week. It ultimately led to their doom.
No. 5-seeded Montana State couldn’t close the gap after giving up an immediate lead. No. 2 Eastern Washington went on to defeat MSU 65-55 on Saturday in the Big Sky tournament championship.
The Bobcats (13-10) were on the verge of winning their first conference title since Sprinkle was an MSU player in 1996. Despite consistent attempts at scraping back into the game in the second half, they’ll have to wait at least one more year to break that 25-year drought.
MSU fell behind early, which ended up being the pivotal stretch of the game. A steal and transition bucket back Amin Adamu, who scored 29 points in the Bobcats’ semifinal win over Southern Utah on Friday, gave the Bobcats some life. But they had missed eight straight field goals leading up to that and trailed 20-5.
Passes from point guard Xavier Bishop to dunk specialist Jubrile Belo, which had been staples for MSU’s offense, were leading to turnovers. Eastern Washington was clogging up the lane, and the Bobcats missed several short contested jumpers.
The Bobcats hadn’t played their first two opponents of the Big Sky tournament, Idaho State and then Southern Utah, during the regular season because of COVID-19 protocols. MSU could easily incorporate new elements to its game plan and force those teams to adjust.
But the Bobcats were fully aware of Eastern Washington’s talent. They lost twice to the Eagles in their regular-season series, both by 16 points. The Eagles boasted five players who averaged double-digit points. MSU knew what it was up against.
MSU had won in the Big Sky tournament by muddying up games, keeping opponents from finding a rhythm. EWU’s ball movement, however, was clean and crisp.
The Eagles were also fast. They rapidly moved and passed around the perimeter until they found open shots. EWU head coach Shantay Legans, even with his team leading by double digits, frantically shouted along the sideline. He wished for the Eagles to keep up their pace.
With less than a minute left in the first half, Belo threw down a putback dunk to slash the EWU lead to 35-22. MSU fans stood and cheered in an otherwise quiet arena, signifying a new energy and possible pivot point of the contest.
This lasted just nine seconds. Jack Perry drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to increase the Eagles lead further.
The Bobcats kept within striking distance, however, after trailing by 14 at intermission. Belo and Mike Hood both scored off EWU turnovers, but the Eagles still led 49-36 with 12 minutes remaining.
Three minutes later, the Bobcats cut the lead to 10 when Nick Gazelas hit a 3-pointer on a fast break. Momentum was stifled, though, when Belo was called for a technical foul and another foul right after. This gave him four for the game, leading him to sit out.
And when Belo was back in the game, he didn’t have the same impact he normally does in the paint. After an offensive rebound late in the second half, he didn’t have an open look at the hoop, so he tried to pass it out. The ball went directly into the hands of an EWU defender.
The Bobcats decreased the lead to single digits when Abdul Mohamed made a driving layup despite a foul, leading to a three-point play. EWU (16-7) possessed a 60-51 advantage.
The Bobcats could have thwarted the Eagles offense, but they couldn’t score themselves.
As Tanner Groves, the Big Sky tournament MVP, walked back to his bench with a 13-point lead and less than two minutes remaining, he waved his arms up and down. The Eagles reserves and fans roared as they inched closer to an NCAA Tournament berth.
When the Bobcats starters were pulled, they could only watch on as others finished out the game. Bishop buried his face in a towel. Belo and Adamu, who were named to the all-tournament team, stood behind their seats to watch the culmination of Eastern Washington’s victory.
The Eagles danced in confetti. The Bobcats left the court quietly as their season came to an end.
