Montana State’s aggression was rewarded once again.
Thursday evening against Sacramento State marked the third consecutive game that the Bobcats made 20 or more free throws. That efficiency, however, coincided with a third straight game of setting a season-low in shots made from the field.
But MSU’s physical defense asserted itself as normal and forced 17 turnovers, and the Bobcats found another way to win — this time 60-56 over the Hornets at Worthington Arena.
The team’s 16 field goals Thursday followed 17 in a four-point win against Montana and 18 in a six-point win at Idaho State in the last two games. That dropoff, coupled with an uptick in relying on free throws, isn’t a concern for head coach Danny Sprinkle.
“I thought we were aggressive, and that’s our strength. We’re not going to go away from it. We’re not going to shy away from it,” he said. “We want to get the ball to the paint with the drive or the pass, and (the Hornets) are big and physical too. I knew it was going to be a game in the 50s. They control the tempo. They made a lot more shots than we did from the outside. It was just a gutsy win.”
After making 32 of 41 free throws against the Griz, the Bobcats made 26 of 33 on Thursday, with none more important than the three in the final minute.
With seven seconds remaining and a one-point lead, Darius Brown II lobbed a long inbounds pass from the sideline in the backcourt toward MSU’s basket. Great Osobor hauled it in and attacked the rim. He was fouled hard by Sac State’s Austin Patterson and fell hard to the floor. Osobor split his foul shots to give MSU a 58-56 lead.
Because Patterson’s foul was ruled to be flagrant, the Bobcats retained possession. The ball found its way to Brown, who was fouled and then hit his two free throws for the final margin.
With the win, Montana State improved to 20-9 overall with a 13-3 mark in the Big Sky. Conference-leading Eastern Washington won at third-place Weber State on Thursday to win the regular season championship outright. MSU’s win and Weber’s loss locked the Bobcats into the No. 2 seed for the Big Sky Tournament next week in Boise, Idaho.
Despite having that seed secured, there is still a lot to improve and play for, beginning with senior day at 4 p.m. Saturday against Portland State. Jubrile Belo, who’s had four tremendous seasons with the Bobcats, and Caleb Fuller, a graduate transfer from UC Davis using his last year of eligibility with MSU, will be honored prior to that game. Further, it’s important to not back into the conference tournament with poor play or losses.
“This program’s not built on that. We’re going to compete on Saturday,” Sprinkle said. “We owe it to Jubrile. It’s his last game here. We owe it to our fans. We’re not going to take our foot off the gas pedal.”
MSU’s victory Thursday was anything but a sure thing for much of the game. Sacramento State (13-16, 6-10) matches up well with the Bobcats thanks to its bevy of forwards, a group that includes Hunter Marks, Akol Mawein and especially Callum McRae. They absorbed MSU’s physical play and administered some of their own.
The Bobcats led 55-50 with 3:36 left after Osobor stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a dunk. Sac State’s Gianni Hunt answered with a 3-pointer and, after Osobor missed around the basket on the next possession, Marks hit a 3-pointer to give the Hornets their first lead at 56-55 with 2:28 to play.
Those would be Sac State’s last points. Osobor hit two free throws with 1:19 remaining, and Sac State’s Zach Chappell missed a jumper on the next possession. Marks grabbed the rebound but also stepped out of bounds. Osobor and Brown went on to ice the game from the line in the final minute.
“It’s not ideal that we’re at the free throw line a lot, but it just shows Coach wants us to be aggressive and take it to teams,” Osobor said. “We’re going to keep doing that. I feel like if we get put in that situation where we’re trying to get to the basket and someone has to foul us, I’m comfortable with our team’s free throw percentages.”
Osobor finished with 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting and a 7 of 10 mark at the foul line. Belo had a game-high 17 points after going 5 of 11 from the field and 7 of 7 from the line. He also led with eight rebounds. RaeQuan Battle scored 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field. He hit 5 of 6 free throws.
Brown (1 of 5 from the field) and Tyler Patterson (1 of 3) had MSU’s only other field goals. Brown hit a jumper in the second half, and Patterson beat the first-half buzzer with a 3-pointer from nearly the same spot as he did against Montana. Everything else was free throws.
“I think our guys are trying to do their best to execute and with every offensive play trying to be aggressive,” Belo said. “If it ends up in a foul, it ends up in a foul. You’re not really expecting them to call it, but we’re just being aggressive and taking what the defense gives us.”
Montana State began the game 6 of 7 from the field and opened a 14-8 lead. The offense cooled considerably, though, and the game began to look more like Saturday’s foul line parade against Montana.
After an Osobor bucket with 12:44 to play in the half, the Bobcats made just two of their final 13 shots: an Osobor dunk with 6:07 left and Patterson’s 3-pointer as time expired. Helping keep MSU ahead most of the way were the team’s 10 free throws in that span. MSU led 35-30 at halftime.
McRae finished with 14 points for the Hornets, and Hunt followed with 11.
The team’s attention now turns to Saturday against the Vikings. It will be the final game at Worthington Arena for Belo, who has prepared himself for the emotions of the day.
“I’ve been thinking about this for probably the whole season, even since last year,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about stuff like this. My last game, my last couple games. It’s almost over and come to an end. I’m just going to do my best to play as hard as I can and go out on a good note.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.