Montana State plans to make up its postponed game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. March 1 at Worthington Arena, the school announced Tuesday.
The game was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 15, but COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds’ program pushed the game back. Because Southern Utah is without a travel partner in the 11-team Big Sky, the Thunderbirds play a lot of Monday games throughout their conference schedule in addition to the traditional Thursday and Saturday format. The game was postponed for so long as both teams waited for an available and sensible makeup date — a challenge due to other COVID postponements affecting both teams.
That new date for the game, on a Tuesday, makes for a busy final week of the regular season for both schools.
MSU will face rival Montana in Missoula on Feb. 27 and then host SUU two days later. Then the Bobcats wrap up the schedule with home games against Sacramento State (March 3) and Northern Colorado (March 5).
The Thunderbirds will play in Bozeman on March 1 and remain on the road for their final two games — March 3 at Idaho State and March 5 at Weber State.
Southern Utah remains the only Big Sky team MSU has not yet faced this season, but that changes this week. The Bobcats are on the road at Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday and then face the Thunderbirds in Cedar City at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Bobcats are 20-5 overall and currently lead the Big Sky with a 12-2 record. They hold a 1.5-game lead over Weber State and a two-game advantage over SUU heading into this weekend’s games.
