Montana State sophomore Jubrile Belo recorded two double-doubles to close out the regular season and was recognized as Big Sky Conference player of the week Monday.
Belo paced the Bobcats (16-15) in both contests this past week. He scored a career-high 25 points in MSU's 73-65 victory over Southern Utah on Thursday. He went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line, both highs during his college career, while converting on 6 of 11 field goals. He added two blocks and 11 rebounds in the contest.
The London, England, native continued his strong play Saturday in a loss to Northern Colorado. Belo shot 10 for 19 from the field for 24 points and snagged 12 rebounds. He added four blocks and had two steals against the Bears.
The weekly honor was Belo's first as a Bobcat while Harald Frey previously earned the award this season on Nov. 19.
No. 5 seed MSU faces No. 4 seed Portland State (18-16) in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament around 2 p.m. Thursday in Boise, Idaho.