Montana State’s men’s basketball rivalry games against Montana this week have been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in UM's program, the schools announced Wednesday.
The Bobcats were scheduled to visit the Grizzlies on Thursday night and then host them Saturday afternoon.
The Big Sky’s policy is to not reschedule canceled games, but the league has broken that policy a few times this season. As of Wednesday's announcement, no make-up plans had been made.
The Montana State women’s games against Montana this week are still on as scheduled.
These are the third and fourth games MSU has had canceled this season. The Bobcats were scheduled to play against Southern Utah on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, but a positive COVID-19 test in the Thunderbirds’ program forced the games to be called off. Before this week, the Grizzlies had yet to have a game canceled due to a positive case.
MSU sits at 9-3 overall and 6-0 in Big Sky play, good for first place in the conference. It’s the first time the Bobcats began conference play 6-0 since 1986-87. Given MSU’s success this season, this weekend presented some of the Bobcats’ best chances to beat the Grizzlies in some time.
UM has beaten MSU 19 of the last 20 meetings between the teams. They have played at least once in every season since 1943-44.
“I'm constantly on these guys like we got to keep getting better,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said Tuesday. “You can't be satisfied with what we've done. Because all of a sudden adversity and real life can smack you in the face really quick.”
When the Bobcats’ games against Southern Utah were canceled about a month ago, MSU scrambled in an attempt to schedule a Division I opponent. That didn’t work out so the Bobcats lined up a game against NAIA Montana Western on Jan. 1.
MSU has played 10 Division I games so far. The minimum to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament is 13. So the Bobcats need at least three more Division I games in order to be eligible.
"I know at some point, we're probably all going to get it at some point," Sprinkle said Oct. 15. "It is what it is. That's why we got to cherish each day and make the most of every practice because you never know when you're going to be sitting on your butt for 10 days, 14 days, whatever the quarantine is."
