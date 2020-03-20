Montana State freshman guard Zach Hobbs entered the transfer portal, an MSU spokesperson confirmed Friday. The news was first reported by 247Sports.
Hobbs played 119 minutes in 19 games for the Bobcats this season, only appearing for double-digit minutes in four contests. He scored 17 points on 6-of-24 shooting, finishing the year with averages of 0.9 points and 0.7 rebounds.
Hobbs previously played at Mesa (Arizona) High School for three seasons under former head coach Shane Burcar, now Northern Arizona’s interim head coach.
The Bobcats now have three more open scholarship spots to reach the maximum of 13 while they’re in line to return eight scholarship players after finishing with a 16-15 record in 2019-20.
|Position
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|Guard
|Tyler Patterson
|Caleb Bellach
|Mike Hood
|Xavier Bishop
|
|
|Jesse Owens (walk-on)
|
|Mychael Paulo
|
|
|
|
|Amin Adamu
|
|
|
|
|Brent Finn (walk-on)
|
|
|
|
|Gavin Gundlach (walk-on)
|Forward
|
|Borja Fernandez
|
|
|Center
|
|Finn Fleute
|Jubrile Belo
|Devin Kirby
