Montana State freshman Zach Hobbs takes a 3-pointer against Idaho on Feb. 6 at Worthington Arena.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

Montana State freshman guard Zach Hobbs entered the transfer portal, an MSU spokesperson confirmed Friday. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Hobbs played 119 minutes in 19 games for the Bobcats this season, only appearing for double-digit minutes in four contests. He scored 17 points on 6-of-24 shooting, finishing the year with averages of 0.9 points and 0.7 rebounds.

Hobbs previously played at Mesa (Arizona) High School for three seasons under former head coach Shane Burcar, now Northern Arizona’s interim head coach.

The news of Hobbs entering the transfer portal comes two days after sophomore forwards Zeke Quinlan and Quentin Guliford did the same. MSU entered the offseason with two signees (Tyler Patterson and Mike Hood), both guards, filling the void of two graduating senior guards (Harald Frey and Ladan Ricketts).

The Bobcats now have three more open scholarship spots to reach the maximum of 13 while they’re in line to return eight scholarship players after finishing with a 16-15 record in 2019-20.

Position Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors
Guard Tyler Patterson Caleb Bellach Mike Hood Xavier Bishop
Jesse Owens (walk-on) Mychael Paulo
Amin Adamu
Brent Finn (walk-on)
Gavin Gundlach (walk-on)
Forward Borja Fernandez
Center Finn Fleute Jubrile Belo Devin Kirby

