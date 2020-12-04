Several of the critical moments played out the same way.
At the end of Wednesday’s first half, Pacific grabbed three consecutive offensive rebounds and eventually two free throws put the Tigers ahead by one.
In overtime, a Pacific offensive rebound led to two free throws, turned a one-point deficit into a one-point lead and Montana State trailed the rest of the game.
With four seconds left in the extra frame, the Tigers’ Jonathan Salazer grabbed a loose ball and sealed the 74-70 victory with his putback.
Montana State’s deficiencies on the glass were exposed in the second game of the season. The style of the game was significantly different than in the opener and it was an experience the Bobcats (1-1) can learn from.
“We just got to get tougher, we got to get more physical on our boxouts,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Especially when teams are sending four guys to the glass, you’ve got to physically go hit the guy and box out and go get the rebound. Once you get it, you got to protect it.”
The Bobcats know they’ll later face teams that play a similarly physical way. Wednesday’s game gave them an idea of what’s coming up.
The Tigers outrebounded MSU 40-28. Pacific scored 30 points in the paint, 27 second-chance points and attempted 16 more free throws than MSU.
“(That) shows that they were the aggressive team,” Sprinkle said, “and usually the aggressive team wins.”
MSU only has two more nonconference games scheduled — at Washington State on Dec. 18 and at Portland on Dec. 22 — although another game could potentially be added next week.
The break plus having few MSU students on campus between semesters means the Bobcats have an opportunity to gain valuable practice time after their preseason was disrupted because of COVID-19 protocols.
In the opener against UNLV, the Bobcats played at a much faster pace, taking advantage of the Runnin’ Rebels’ smaller lineups. MSU capitalized with effective passing and spacing. It was a stark contrast against Pacific, a team that plays at a slower tempo and prioritizes physicality, rebounding and protecting the inside.
“They turned it into a street fight and they do a great job of it. They were bigger and stronger than us at times,” Sprinkle said. “Some of our new guys kind of got initiated into Division I basketball (Wednesday), which is good for them. They’ll learn from it.”
Pacific clogged the middle of the floor, making MSU’s offense less efficient. The Bobcats went from making 56% of their shots against UNLV to 44% against the Tigers. Sprinkle noticed less ball movement, too. MSU went from assisting 19 of 30 makes to assisting only 8 of 27.
The Tigers locked in on center Jubrile Belo, who scored eight points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, but he only took five shots. With him attracting defensive attention, Sprinkle said it falls on perimeter players to score from the outside. They delivered in key moments to force overtime, but it ultimately wasn’t enough.
“Our new guys, they needed to go through that,” Sprinkle said. “And even some of our veterans, we have to respond better, too, which I know we will.”
MSU is preparing to see similar defensive styles when Big Sky play begins Dec. 31. The practice time and weight-lifting sessions between now and then are expected to help the Bobcats grow in areas that were lacking at Pacific.
A year ago, MSU ranked fifth in the conference with an average rebounding margin of plus-1.3 per game. The Bobcats’ minus-12 margin on Wednesday fell far short of that and the team still hopes to take a step forward rather than a step backward.
At this point in the young season, each game peels back a new layer of the Bobcats. While they were exposed against Pacific, they have a better idea of what to work on.
“As a team, collectively, everybody’s just got to get a little bit better,” Sprinkle said. “A little more tough, a little more physical.”
