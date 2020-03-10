Montana State senior point guard Harald Frey was named first-team all-Big Sky while sophomore center Jubrile Belo earned third-team and Newcomer of the Year honors.
Frey led the Bobcats in scoring during the regular season averaging 16.7 points per game and paced MSU with 4.5 assists per game. The Oslo, Norway, native was among the top seven individually in the Big Sky in 10 statistical categories, leading the conference in free throws made (159) and free-throw percentage (87.4%). He was among the top 100 in the nation in assists per game, free-throw percentage, made free throws, free-throw attempts, minutes per game, total assists and total minutes.
Frey moved from 13th to third in program history in scoring this year with 1,890 career points. He also is second all-time among Bobcats in assists (514), 3-point field goals (270) and free throws (456). Frey became the school record holder in games played and started with 127 in the regular season finale versus Northern Colorado.
Belo became just the second Bobcat to be voted Newcomer of the Year, joining Damir Latovic who was chosen in 2002. Belo transferred from Lamar Community College in the offseason
The London, England, native averaged 13.1 points per game while guiding the Bobcats on the boards with 6.4 per contest. Belo ended the 2019-20 regular season with three consecutive double-double performances. He collected Big Sky Player of the Week honors on Monday for the first time in his career.
Belo's 406 points over 31 games were the most by a newcomer since the freshman seasons for Frey (406) in 2016-17 and Tyler Hall (578) in 2015-16. Both players earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors those years.
No. 5 seed Montana State (16-15) faces No. 4 seed Portland State (18-14) around 2 p.m. Thursday in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals in Boise, Idaho.