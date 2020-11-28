Just hours before Montana State’s season opener at UNLV on Wednesday, the Bobcats weren’t quite sure what was going to happen next.
An MSU staff member received an inconclusive COVID-19 test result. Without knowing if it was positive or negative, the rest of the Bobcats’ coaching staff separated from players just in case.
Players went on their own to the Thomas & Mack Center for their shootaround without any coaches. Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told senior guards Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu and junior center Jubrile Belo what he wanted the team to do.
The trio led the Bobcats through drills and whatever else they needed to review before their eventual 91-78 victory.
Around 1:30 p.m. on game day, the test result came back negative. Everything was back on schedule. But the shootaround without coaches reflected just how flexible college basketball teams will need to be this season.
“It's a credit to our team and the ownership that they have,” Sprinkle said. “I'd like to say it's representative of the culture we have established so far.”
As the coronavirus pandemic surges throughout the United States, Division I college basketball is carrying on regardless. While there are protocols in place, they differ by school. The NCAA recommends players and coaches take three COVID-19 tests per week during the season, but teams have already shown they’ll each handle what happens next differently.
Montana State, for example, chose to hold its coaches out of Wednesday’s shootaround as a precaution. It was another instance of needing to adapt on the fly, which will inevitably be a critical piece to the season.
“It's been a problem for everyone,” Belo said. “You just got to figure out, do as much as you can and work through all these adversities. To get through them, that means there's a higher seed at the end. Just need good leadership on your team to get through these adversities.”
Freshman guard Tyler Patterson said he found out that morning that coaches wouldn’t attend the shootaround. He credited them for preparing the team to handle that kind of situation.
“It's day by day,” Patterson said. “You can never get too comfortable with any scheduling. Anything. You got to be ready to be on your toes.”
Players said the session was spirited. They had been waiting to play a game since the Big Sky tournament was cut short in March and were excited to return to action.
In recent months, Sprinkle has told his team he doesn’t want disruptions to become an excuse. Even though coaches didn’t attend, players still wanted to prepare for the game as best they could.
“They understood we have a big opportunity here to win,” Belo said of his teammates. “They knew that because the coaches aren't here, they got to lock in even more. We were all locked in. I feel like that was one of the biggest reasons that we won that game because we stuck together.”
MSU didn’t officially announce its nonconference schedule until six days before the start of the season. In most years, it’s announced months in advance. MSU signed contracts to receive $40,000 from UNLV, $50,000 for playing at Pacific on Wednesday, $60,000 for visiting Washington State on Dec. 18 and $15,000 to visit Portland on Dec. 22.
When discussing MSU’s upcoming matchup Wednesday at Pacific, Sprinkle said it’ll happen “God willing.”
Even as recently as while they were in Las Vegas, event promoters offered the Bobcats a spot in a multi-team event, Sprinkle said. MSU has 24 games scheduled, so there’s still room to add one more game or participate in a multi-team event before reaching the NCAA’s maximum allowed.
But if the Bobcats agreed, they would have had to stay through this weekend, extending the trip for at least three or four days.
“It's an ongoing process,” Sprinkle said. “... We obviously didn't have a change of clothes. There was no way we could do it.
“But that's scheduling in 2020.”
During the preseason, lots of MSU players missed significant practice time due to COVID-19 rules like quarantining because of contact tracing.
While traveling this past week, sophomore forward Borja Fernandez said the team split up and took cars rather than one team bus to avoid having everyone in close contact.
At the game Wednesday, seats on the bench were spaced apart rather than right next to each other along the sideline. A few seats were even along the baseline. Sprinkle assigned assistant coach Ken Moses to sit there so he could communicate with those other bench players who may not be able to hear what the rest of the coaches were instructing.
Sprinkle said he has several contingency plans for who would take over as head coach if he had to miss a game.
“I might just let the team coach after what they did in shootaround,” Sprinkle said with a smile.
