Montana State has added a game against Yellowstone Christian at 2 p.m. Sunday. This brings the Bobcats to a 25th game on the schedule, the maximum allowed by the NCAA this season.
MSU is 1-1 and last played at Pacific on Dec. 2. The Bobcats previously weren’t scheduled to have another game until Dec. 18 at Washington State, but now they’ll have another game before then.
Montana State played an exhibition against Yellowstone Christian last season and won 94-43.
Yellowstone Christian, in Billings, is part of the National Christian College Athletic Association, not part of the NCAA. In order to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament, teams must play at least 13 Division I opponents, so Yellowstone Christian does not help MSU get closer to that 13-game minimum.
Yellowstone Christian is also scheduled to play at Montana in Missoula on Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.