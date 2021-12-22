Montana State men put up record 124 points in win over SAGU American Indian College By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 22, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Montana State's Isaac Spears dunks against American Indian College on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Patrick McMahon dunks the ball on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Nick Gazelas is congratulated by teammates as he comes off the court on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Nick Gazelas takes a jump shot while guarded by American Indian College's Ryan Davis on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Great Osobor goes to the net against American Indian College's Vic Conway-Fox on Wednesday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the first half of Wednesday’s game against SAGU American Indian College came to a close, Great Osobor dived on the floor for a loose ball.He secured possession and passed to nearby teammate Mareng Gatkuoth, who then found a sprinting Tyler Patterson up the floor. Patterson stepped into a 3-pointer that put Montana State ahead by 29 points.The Bobcats’ offense was hard-earned while also being easy to come by in a 124-73 victory at Worthington Arena. Fourteen Bobcats managed to score as the team put up the most points in a single game in program history. Wednesday’s tally tops the 123 points accomplished twice before — against Rocky Mountain College in 1990 and Chadron State in 1994. The Warriors had just seven players available and were overmatched from the start. Montana State shot 49 of 82 from the field (59.8%) and hit 18 3-pointers on 50% shooting on its merry way to 9-4.In his team’s blowout of the school that plays in the National Christian College Athletic Association, MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle had the luxury of going deep into his bench — sparing his usual starters heavy minutes and getting less-experienced players some more court time.“They played the right way,” Sprinkle said. “They were unselfish. I thought they all played with great effort. They’re going to make mistakes, that’s fine, but do it with great effort. Offensively, that’s an easy game to get sloppy, but I thought we shared the ball really well. They got each other shots.”Indeed, Montana State racked up 33 assists. Senior guard Xavier Bishop led that effort with 10 to go with 11 points and two steals.Bishop was joined in double-figure scoring by Nick Gazelas (18), Great Osobor (16), Jubrile Belo (13), Patrick McMahon (10) and Gatkuoth (10). Amin Adamu, RaeQuan Battle and Patterson each scored nine, and Abdul Mohamed added six.“It was nice to go out there and actually get into a rhythm,” Osobor said. “Putting points up there is nice, but we’re trying to lock up. It’s a two-way thing.”Montana State, despite the 51-point margin of victory, initially had trouble breaking away from the Warriors. A 3-pointer from Dane Maggi drew SAGU AIC within 17-14 midway through the first half. Gazelas hit his first of six 3-pointers on the very next possession to spark what became a 40-12 run before halftime.Gazelas fell just one 3-pointer short of tying for the third-most 3s in one game with seven, which has been done 14 times in MSU’s history. Sprinkle owns the program’s record with nine in one game in 1991. The sophomore guard has been eased back into the rotation since the start of the season after injuring his left ankle and knee over the summer. Gazelas was glad to have made an impact with his minutes Wednesday.“I’ve been in a real bad slump throughout the year offensively,” Gazelas said, “so it felt real good knocking shots down and everybody having confidence in me.”The 16 points for Osobor, a freshman forward, were a career high. He added four rebounds, two assists and four steals. At 6-foot-8, Osobor had a height advantage over the entirety of the SAGU AIC roster. That allowed him to find some space to operate, both with his back to the basket and on some drives into the lane he usually doesn’t have the opportunities for.“It was nice to go back to what I used to do (playing in England), catch the ball, face up,” he said.There were times in the second half when the Warriors seemingly scored with similar ease as the Bobcats. They shot 21 for 37 (56.8%) in the final 20 minutes and 31 of 67 (46.3%) for the game. Maggi finished with 28 points.The offensive fireworks aside, MSU recognized the need to be more disciplined defensively.“We know we’re going to score. We’re not really worried about that,” Gazelas said. “We’ve just got to lock it in on defense a lot more because that’s not our competition. Weber State, Southern Utah, some of that stuff we did tonight is not going to fly against them. We’ve just got to watch film and correct it.”The Bobcats, who are already 1-1 in Big Sky play, resume league play against Weber State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Worthington Arena. They also host Idaho State at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day.Sprinkle said many of the defensive breakdowns Wednesday were due in part to the collective inexperience of some lineups. To Gazelas’ point, the coach said it is important to get those moments on tape so the coaching staff can help those younger players make adjustments and get better.“For some of our young guys who haven’t played a lot,” Sprinkle said, “it will be good to show those guys film so that when we do put them in against Weber State and Idaho State in eight to 10 days, they’re ready for it.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nick Gazelas Danny Sprinkle Sport Basketball Tyler Patterson Assist Mareng Gatkuoth Xavier Bishop Montana Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you