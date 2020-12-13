It wasn’t until late in the first half that Montana State started to build a comfortable lead.
Throught the opening frame, Yellowstone Christian was within single digits. But once the Bobcats combined their explosive offense with improved defense, they started to pull away in a 114-74 win Sunday at Worthington Arena.
Without senior guards Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop, two mainstays in the starting lineup, MSU rotated through lesser experienced players still learning how to play with each other. Both missed the game for reasons other than COVID-19 protocols, according to MSU. They were at the game in sweatpants and sweatshirts.
But Sunday’s game showed how valuable they are to the team. While the Bobcats scored frequently at will, their defense lagged behind. They allowed 40 points in the first half and displayed that they still have room for growth.
Mike Hood led MSU with 21 points while Jubrile Belo added 20. Kellen Tynes scored 16 points, and Nick Gazelas (12 points) and Tyler Patterson (11) also contributed. Abdul Mohamed finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Throughout the first half, often after MSU baskets, players on the bench cheered, “Defense, defense.” Their noise echoed through the fan-less arena. But YCC repeatedly answered by cashing in open shots.
Late in the second half, though, the Bobcats went on a 21-2 run and solidified the blowout. They shut down open space and grabbed loose balls. MSU outrebounded the Centurions 53-23.
In order to be eligible to participate in the NCAA Tournament, teams must play at least 13 Division I games. Sunday’s matchup against the Centurions of the National Christian College Athletic Association didn’t count toward that total. But the game had other benefits considering limitations during the preseason.
In the preseason, teams weren’t allowed to play exhibitions or scrimmages against other teams. Last year, for example, Montana State faced Yellowstone Christian in a preseason exhibition.
When the Bobcats faced UNLV to start the year and Pacific on Dec. 2, those were the first two times MSU played another team. Then the Bobcats had a 16-day gap before their next Division I game, at Washington State on Dec. 18.
Because of COVID-19 protocols including contact tracing, MSU struggled getting quality practice time in before the season began. More recently, the Bobcats have maximized practice time with most of the roster available.
Earlier this week, MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle called the two-week gap between Division I games similar to training camp. The Bobcats’ practices in the past week have been some of their best.
While MSU overpowered the Centurions on Sunday, it was a chance for the Bobcats to tighten up any errors they previously had and implement what they’ve been working on in a game setting.
Sprinkle mixed up lineups and delegated minutes to lesser used players. But that game experience could be valuable later on, especially in a year when, because of health protocols, players could be forced to miss time at any moment.
Sunday’s game was an example, without a couple of the team’s top players. Hood stepped up, rotating between guard positions and showing his ability to both knock down jumpers and attack the rim. Tynes started at the point and gained playing time that could be useful down the line. Mohamed gave the Bobcats a scoring punch off the bench and also commanded the boards.
MSU will have five more days before returning to action against a Division I opponent. The Bobcats will face Washington State, and they hope this portion of the season eventually pays off.
