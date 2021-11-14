top story Montana State men pull away from Rocky Mountain in the second half By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 14, 2021 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Montana State's Abdul Mohamed swings from the rim after dunking against Rocky Mountain College on Sunday at Worthington Arena. Garrett Becker/MSU Creative Services Montana State's Amin Adamu dribbles up the floor on Sunday against Rocky Mountain College at Worthington Arena. Garrett Becker/MSU Creative Services Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maxim Stephens drove in from the left corner.The Rocky Mountain College forward was met low by Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, who drew a charge in the paint, and high by Abdul Mohamed, who swatted his floater attempt out of bounds.The sequence, with two minutes gone after halftime, was a return to the stout defensive performance from the opening moments of the game. The visiting Battlin Bears challenged Montana State for a short while in the first half but ultimately faded as the Bobcats returned to their defensive principles. MSU claimed an 81-52 victory Sunday at Worthington Arena in the team’s home opener. The Bobcats evened their early season record at 1-1 just five days after losing to Colorado 94-90 in overtime.Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle credited RMC (1-4) for staying engaged as it did early in the game.“They got aggressive, they drove us. Their backs are to the wall, and they responded,” Sprinkle said. “I was glad they did because it put some pressure on us. They were playing well. I thought it had more to do with what Rocky was doing than what we were doing.”Nevertheless, Montana State’s players were challenged in the second half to tighten up on the defensive end. It paid off as the Bobcats stormed out on an 11-0 offensive run, keyed in part by the energy infused by Bishop’s drawn charge and the team’s collective defense.“(Sprinkle) told us to ratchet our defense up,” Jubrile Belo said. “We kind of hold it to ourselves to make sure we keep our intensity high on defense. When we came back out in the second half, we made sure to take our defense to another level.”Rocky Mountain managed to hit 11 of 36 shots in the first 20 minutes (30.6%), but the Bears’ efficiency dropped in the second half, when they shot 7 of 28 (25%).MSU’s second-half surge was fueled in part by a more deliberate effort to get Belo involved in the post. The junior was routinely double- and triple-teamed in the first half, and he drew six foul shots and made five to go with one field goal. In the second half, his teammates found him with strategically placed entry passes over the top to get him in better spots to operate.Belo scored 14 points in the second half, finishing with 21 for the game. He shot 6 of 7 overall and 9 of 10 from the line. He also added five rebounds.Tyler Patterson said the team worked this week especially on reading weak-side defenders when Belo posts up. In order to avoid a strip from the back side, Patterson said the team has to sometimes fake an entry pass to set Belo up well.“We can look them off and then get to Jubrile,” he said. “It’s mostly on us to get him the ball where he can get it and where the defense can’t get it. Once we get it into him in that situation, every time it’s a bucket.” Patterson, by hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers, finished with 15 points against RMC. He also added three rebounds, an assist and a steal. That follows up a 10-point performance against CU on Tuesday.The Bobcats did not allow the Bears to score for nearly the first seven minutes of the game, but a 15-3 run narrowed the margin and kept RMC within striking distance.The Bobcats’ ball pressure initially flustered the Bears and forced them into several shots late in the clock. That doggedness faded some as the half wore on, making it tougher to keep a sizable lead when MSU had trouble getting shots to fall in the middle part of the half.MSU’s own 15-5 run, highlighted by a pair of Patterson 3-pointers, in the last 5:38 put the Bobcats up by a dozen at the break.Sprinkle said the team got away from its main responsibilities once it opened a big lead early. But he was glad to see the players recover.“Instead of doing what they’re supposed to do, they leak out on the break instead of rebounding,” he said. “We just had to get back to doing what we’re supposed to do.”Mohamed finished with 10 points and nine boards to go with three assists. Great Osobor tallied eight points and eight rebounds, and Sam Lecholat contributed seven points with six boards and two assists.RMC was led by Nick Hart’s 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Kael Robinson and Abdul Bah followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively.Former Bobcat Jesse Owens, who transferred to Rocky Mountain during the offseason, missed the game with an injury. Sprinkle said he caught up with Owens before the game and that it was unfortunate he couldn’t play Sunday.“It’s too bad he was hurt. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to play this game, to bring him back here,” Sprinkle said. “But he’s an awesome kid. He’ll be a huge addition to their team once he gets back healthy.”The Bobcats head back on the road this week for games at South Dakota State on Wednesday and New Mexico on Saturday — two of the toughest places to play in the country.“We have to do a better job and clean some things up or else South Dakota State’s going to make us pay,” Sprinkle said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Danny Sprinkle Rebound Sport Basketball Jesse Owens Tyler Patterson Second Half Jubrile Belo Assist Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you