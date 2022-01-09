top story Montana State men prove mettle, 'championship' mentality in win over Griz By Parker Cotton Chronicle Sports Editor Parker Cotton Author email Jan 9, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Montana State's Jubrile Belo (13), Amin Adamu (5) and Kellen Tynes (24) celebrate as the clock winds down during a win against Montana on Sunday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State forward Jubrile Belo scores a layup against Montana on Sunday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State forward Sam Lecholat looks for a layup around Montana forward Kyle Owens on Sunday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State guard Xavier Bishop makes an athletic layup against Montana on Sunday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For two seasons, Danny Sprinkle has looked at the printed box score from Feb. 22, 2020, on the mirror in his home.That day brought a 59-54 Montana win over Sprinkle’s Montana State team during his first season coaching his alma mater. MSU’s second-half rally fell short that day in Bozeman, and he wanted to remember it.With the programs having to cancel their meetings during the 2020-21 season, Sunday was the Bobcats’ first chance to show how much they had grown since their last encounter. With a series of what Sprinkle called “championship plays” down the stretch, the Bobcats hung on for a 66-59 win over the Big Sky-leading Griz at Worthington Arena. Sprinkle carried the box score in his back pocket during the game — a talisman, potentially, to help exorcise memories of two seasons ago.“I look at this thing every morning,” he said, holding the creased sheet of paper. “This is where I wanted to get this program.”Sprinkle’s MSU teams during his playing career went 4-4 against the Griz from 1995-99. His first win against them as a head coach, he acknowledged, was “sweet,” but it still only brought each team to 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference this season. The win also snapped Montana's six-game winning streak in the series. “I know we have to continue to get better because when we play them in Missoula, they’re going to be ready,” Sprinkle said. “And it’s going to be more physical. And we have to continue to improve. Winning this game is huge, but this isn’t the end-all be-all.”For one evening, at least, it at times seemed to be that way. In front of a crowd of 3,763, Montana State (12-5 overall) clung to a four-point lead with barely over a minute to play.Reserve guard Kellen Tynes forced a Cameron Parker turnover, and on MSU’s ensuing possession, an Abdul Mohamed entry pass to Jubrile Belo in the post was briefly knocked away. Montana’s Lonnell Martin gave chase in the corner, near MSU’s bench. His attempt at a retrieval went straight to Belo, who dunked for a six-point lead.Montana (11-6) got back within four on a pair of Robby Beasley free throws, but MSU’s Nick Gazelas responded with two of his own. The next time down the floor, Mohamed drew a charge against Beasley near the baseline. His emphatic fist pump matched those of the roaring crowd.Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop combined to go 3 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 29 seconds, and Tynes stole the ball from Parker underneath the basket with 14 seconds remaining to seal the win.“You have to make those plays to beat the University of Montana,” Sprinkle said. “To beat a Travis DeCuire-coached team, you have to make those plays. … Our guys, give them all the credit. They made those plays.”Adamu led all players with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from outside.After the Griz managed to control the first few minutes of the game, it was Adamu’s play that pushed MSU ahead for good. He hit a jumper and a free throw with 8:41 to play in the first half to cut UM’s lead to 21-20. After Belo had a block on the other end, Adamu added a 3-pointer for a 23-21 edge.The teams would be tied four more times in the first half, but the Bobcats never trailed again. They led 36-33 at the break. “It’s just being confident,” Adamu said of his go-ahead shot and his all-around aggressiveness. “I know if I’m open and I know my feet are set, I’m capable of knocking down a shot.”The teams played a tight first half, with Adamu’s 13 points in the countering nine points each from UM’s Josh Bannan and Derrick Carter-Hollinger. Bannan finished with 11, while Carter-Hollinger stayed at nine. Beasley scored 15 for UM.Sprinkle acknowledged the early impact of freshmen Sam Lecholat and Great Osobor, who scored seven and five points, respectively, in the first 20 minutes.“We don’t win that game if they don’t do what they did,” Sprinkle said.On MSU’s roster, only Adamu, Belo and backup forward Borja Fernandez had ever played in a rivalry game against Montana. Adamu said the gravity of the matchup called for some extra preparation for the team’s younger players.“You’ve got to let them know how physical it’s going to get,” he said. “The intensity, the ups and downs, adversity, how we’re going to overcome it. Today we did a really great job staying aggressive throughout the whole game. Especially our new guys stepped up when it came down to it.”MSU opened a 13-point lead with 14:21 to play in the second half, taking advantage of a 1 for 6 performance from the field by the Griz to start.The second half featured an ugly stretch where neither team hit a shot from the field for over five minutes. In that span, though, Montana outscored the Bobcats 5-4 from the free-throw line.Parker, who led UM with 18 points off the bench, hit a 3-pointer to get the Griz within three points at 56-53. Bishop answered with a driving layup and foul shot of his own to push the lead back to six with 4:15 left. MSU’s defense, coupled with some championship plays, kept Montana at bay the rest of the game.“Games like that, that reminded me of the tournament last year,” Belo said. “You win games like that by making toughness plays, like getting charges and chesting up and getting a stop.”Belo, after a scoreless first half, scored 10 after halftime and recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds. He also had four blocks.Bishop finished with 11 points, three assists and three rebounds, while Mohamed contributed 10 points with four boards.“I think the culture of this team has changed for the better,” Belo said. “I’ve been here three years. I think personally this is the best team that I’ve played on. We’re just flipping the script. We’re changing the culture and making sure every guy is tough, and we’re not going to get punked in our own house.”It counts as one win in early January. There is a long stretch of season to go. But in the immediate aftermath of the win, it meant everything. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.