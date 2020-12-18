In the season’s first three games, Montana State moved the ball fluidly on offense and defended enough to be in position to win each time.
That all changed in Friday’s contest at Washington State. The Bobcats were discombobulated early on, and they couldn’t improve enough to come back.
WSU led by as many as 26 points in the first half and cruised to an 82-54 win without much resistance. The Cougars shot 49.1% from the field, outrebounded MSU 49-30 and held the Bobcats to 26.8% shooting.
WSU’s leading scorer Isaac Bonton, who previously played at MSU, missed the game due to a thigh injury.
Right from the start, Montana State (2-2) looked out of sorts. The Bobcats fell behind by double digits less than seven minutes into the game.
They were playing catch-up the rest of the way. The combination of struggling to defend off the dribble and create open shots buried MSU into a steep hole.
Sprinkle called timeout with 13 minutes until halftime. The Bobcats trailed 17-5, had committed five turnovers and only made one shot other than free throws.
But the stoppage didn’t help much.
WSU (6-0) continued expanding the margin. Another 17-5 run made the score 35-14. MSU kept cycling through lineups and nothing seemed to work.
Late in the first half, the Cougars threw an inbounds pass to Noah Williams. He attacked one-on-one against Nick Gazelas and got to the rim easily for a layup. It was a 22-point game at that point, and the Bobcats had allowed too many plays similar to that.
And on the offensive end, MSU couldn’t generate enough to keep pace. Instead of maximizing pick and rolls and opening up space for shooters like in previous games, the Bobcats were stifled regularly.
By halftime, only four Bobcats had scored — Jubrile Belo and Mike Hood each had eight points, Xavier Bishop had five and Amin Adamu had three.
To start the second half, MSU went with a four-guard lineup, playing Bishop, Hood, Adamu and Tyler Patterson all on the court at the same time. In need of an offensive spark, the group opened with three makes in its first four attempts. But the deficit was too large for it to make any difference.
A season-opening win at UNLV immediately catapulted the potential for a team incorporating seven players new to Division I. But limited preseason practice time meant it was going to take a while for the team to fully jell.
Friday’s loss showed MSU's growing pains along the way. But there were also a few bright spots, like Hood finishing with 11 points and injecting life into a lackluster offense. The Bobcats were only outscored by three in the second half. They rotated through players, allowing them to gain experience.
MSU fell short of beating a power-conference opponent for the first time since beating Washington State two years ago. And the loss gave the Bobcats more areas to improve upon.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.