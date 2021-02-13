Amin Adamu connected on a jumper from the paint, slashing the lead to four points and seemingly providing new energy for Montana State.
Just 12 seconds later, Eastern Washington’s Michael Meadows hit a 3-pointer. No matter how frantically the Bobcats wanted to put an end to their losing skid, the Eagles were set on not letting that happen.
Meadows’ shot was the beginning of a 15-3 EWU run near the onset of the second half. The Bobcats couldn’t make up for their recent defensive struggles, instead battling through offense woes as well. Eastern Washington finished a sweep of the Bobcats with a 85-69 win on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats began Big Sky play 6-0 for the first time since 1986-87. Now, they’ve lost four straight. Weber State, one of the other top teams in the league, swept MSU last week.
“I thought our ball movement was way better than Thursday,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “We just couldn’t string together multiple stops. It’s like that dam was building up, building up, and finally it just broke. We just don’t have enough firepower right now to get through those tough stretches.”
The Bobcats (9-7, 6-4 Big Sky) appeared to solve their issues early on. Abdul Mohamed opened the scoring with a 3, sparking MSU’s 12-5 run in the first five minutes of the contest. The Bobcats moved the ball as they wanted and forced EWU to take challenging shots.
Slowly, MSU's control dissipated. The Eagles (10-6, 9-2) scored seven unanswered points in less than two minutes. They began looking like the team that sits on top of the Big Sky standings.
Xavier Bishop halted that run with a 3. But EWU’s Kim Aiken Jr. made his own 3 a few moments later to tie the contest back up.
The Eagles led by as much as seven in the first half. But the Bobcats clawed back, using two emphatic Belo dunks, to cut the lead to three going into intermission.
But they were outscored by 49-36 in the second half.
“When we move the ball, we feel like we can get any shot we want,” Bishop said. “The ball kind of stuck in the second half. We paid for it. We know who we are. We’re still confident. We still believe in ourselves. We’ll be fine.”
The Eagles had the looks they wanted after halftime, using drives and passes to find easy layups or open 3s. These are the same defensive issues that plagued MSU on Thursday in a 16-point defeat.
Going into the contest, the Bobcats were 1-4 this season when opposing teams shot better than 42%. After making 52.8% of their field goals on Thursday, the Eagles were 30 of 58 (52%) on Saturday.
“I hope they’ve learned how hard it is to beat those top teams in the league. You have to go above and beyond,” Sprinkle said. “Our habits aren’t at a championship level yet, and that’s where we’ve got to get. … Eventually, we’ve got to get to where Eastern is. We’ve got to get where some of these top teams in the league are and start knocking them off.”
The Eagles were well rounded offensively. Five players, including four starters, ended up with double-digit points.
Tanner Groves led the way with 16 points while making 7 of 9 shots and 2 of 3 from deep. Meadows (15 points), Aiken (12), Ellis Magnuson (11) and Tyler Robertson (10) all played key roles in the final score.
Sprinkle noted the Bobcats’ defense against drives was exposed. With the balance the Eagles have, if one of them avoids a defender on the way to the hoop, then either the Bobcats had to help and leave shooters open or allow an open layup.
“We’ve shown resilience before,” Bishop said. “We’ve been down in conference before and came back. We’ve just got to figure it out. Credit to them. They did what they had to do. They made plays.”
The Bobcats, who average about 76 points per game for fourth in the conference, also didn’t meet their usual offensive standards. They were 23 of 50 (46%) and 4 of 16 (25%) from 3.
The Bobcats only totaled 10 assists. The Eagles scored 20 points off of MSU’s 14 turnovers.
Belo finished with a team-high 11 points while Bishop and Mike Hood had 10.
“There’s highs and lows to every season,” Bishop said. “We can’t panic or anything. You saw we can go on a six- or seven-game win streak. Right now, we’re in a little bit of a slump. … I’m confident my guys will figure it out.”
A month into the conference schedule, the Bobcats were undefeated in Big Sky play, spotlighted by national media and appeared ready to make a run at their first conference championship in over a decade.
Now, at just above .500 against Big Sky teams, the Bobcats are searching for answers as they seek to regain that reputation they had just two weeks ago.
Sprinkle said MSU’s last four games made it apparent his team needs to improve in order to contend for a conference championship. After Saturday's loss, Sprinkle immediately reminded the Bobcats to keep fighting through this stretch.
“Until we get to the point where every possession matters,” he said, “you’re not going to beat the top teams in the league until that happens.”
