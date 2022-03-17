SAN DIEGO—Players and head coaches from Montana State and Texas Tech met with the media on Thursday morning, a day ahead of their matchup in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
MSU (27-7) is the No. 14 seed of the West Region, while the Red Raiders (25-9) are the No. 3 seed and the runner-up of the Big 12 Conference. Their game will be broadcast on TNT and is scheduled to tip at 11:45 a.m. (MT) from Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State.
Here is what stood out the most from the teams’ media availability.
Full strength
MSU forward Jubrile Belo, after suffering a right knee injury in the last week of the regular season, played in the Big Sky Tournament, but he wasn’t at full health. He didn’t practice this week until Thursday morning, but MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle expects him to play and be effective on Friday.
“He’ll be ready to go. He’ll be ready to go (Friday),” Sprinkle said. “And I imagine he’ll be a little healthier than he was last week.”
Sprinkle vs. Adams
As an assistant coach during the first two decades of the 2000s, Sprinkle remembers recruiting players coached by Mark Adams, Texas Tech’s current head coach who previously coached Howard College, a junior college in Big Spring, Texas.
“We recruited his players a lot,” Sprinkle said. “And obviously he had thousands of coaches come in. He’s not going to have any idea who Danny Sprinkle is. I’ve known and respected him because I know his background and pedigree. Everything he’s earning this year has been because of the work that he’s put in at the junior college level, everywhere.”
Like Sprinkle, Adams is a graduate of the school where he currently coaches. Though Sprinkle might have been joking about the depth of his relationship with Adams, the Red Raiders coach claimed to remember him well.
“He’s a great guy and a heck of a basketball player,” Adams said. “I do remember Coach Sprinkle. A wonderful guy and a lot of respect for him as a coach and what he’s done with the program there. … Looking forward to coaching against him.”
When told of Sprinkle using clips of Texas Tech to inspire strong defensive play to the Bobcats, Adams made sure to mention that MSU boasts plenty of toughness itself.
“Every team in this tournament has toughness,” he said. “And there’s a lot of different ways to describe toughness — mental toughness, physical toughness. And I’d like to think we have both. I know they do.
“One thing I say about defense, the best defense is a patient offense. And so they play good defense, but their defense is even better because they work you so hard on the offensive end. They’re so disciplined. A lot of admiration for them, and they have a team toughness that I hope we have.”
Back to Cali
Sprinkle started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at California State Northridge, about three hours north of San Diego, in 2000. That team went to the NCAA Tournament under head coach Bobby Braswell.
Except for a two-year stint (2006-08) as an assistant at Montana State, Sprinkle was an assistant for Braswell at Northridge from 2000 through 2013. The 2008-09 team also went to the NCAA Tournament.
From 2013-19, Sprinkle was an assistant at Cal State Fullerton, about two hours north of San Diego, for head coach Dedrique Taylor. That team made one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017-18.
Sprinkle has long talked about the influence Taylor and Braswell have had on his career. Taylor is coaching in the NCAA Tournament’s first round in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday, but Sprinkle expects Braswell to be in attendance for MSU’s game against Texas Tech.
It’s fitting, also, that the game is taking place in Southern California, where Sprinkle got his start.
“It’s almost like God sent us here,” Sprinkle said. “As soon as San Diego was on the bracket, I had a feeling we were coming here.”
Sprinkle said he has plenty of friends and family coming from Los Angeles to support his team. To be coaching in the NCAA Tournament again, now as a head coach, he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
“This is kind of where I built my network and really learned everything from Coach Braswell and Coach Taylor,” Sprinkle said. “And it’s awesome to be back in Southern California.”
MSU women also dancing
The Montana State men play one of the first games on Friday, but the MSU women play later at night, at 8 p.m. (MT) against No. 1 seed Stanford in Stanford, California.
The Bobcats men’s team plans to watch that game to support the women, who also won the Big Sky Conference Championship last week and earned the No. 16 seed in the West Region.
“It’s an unbelievable time to be a Bobcat,” senior Abdul Mohamed said. “Our sports programs have been doing so well so I’ll definitely tune in. We’re a big family.”
Sprinkle said he and women’s head coach Tricia Binford haven’t had much time to catch up this week as they both prepared their teams. But he reiterated how impressive Binford’s team has been this season.
“Our women’s program’s awesome, the staff and players,” Sprinkle said. “Super proud of them. You see the work that they put in, and it’s no surprise how successful (Binford’s) been and their girls have been because that’s just what they do.”
Offense vs. Defense
While MSU watched a lot of film of Tech’s defense, the Red Raiders took stock of the offensive threats for the Bobcats.
“They’re a very versatile team,” senior Bryson Williams said. “They’ve got a good post presence. And their guards are really good at penetrating to the paint. And they know how to find their shots.”
By several statistics, Tech has one of the best defenses in the country. That comes from a commitment to the craft that permeates the whole team.
“Since I’ve been at Texas Tech, coming out of high school I knew I would have to play defense here,” junior Kevin McCullar said. “That was the main reason I came to Texas Tech. And Coach Adams, he’ll make sure we’re playing defense for sure.”
The Red Raiders enter the game knowing they’ll have to be as disciplined as ever to keep Montana State from securing the upset.
“Who is better? Is our defense better or is their offense better?” Williams said. “They’re a very talented offensive team. They do a lot of great things on that side of the floor as well. We do a lot of great things on the defensive side of the floor. So it’s just going to be who imposes their will the most.”