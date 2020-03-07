Montana State fed the ball where it wanted. First, Harald Frey lobbed a pass to Mychael Paulo, but he missed the alley-oop layup. Then, Paulo dished to Jubrile Belo inside, but he fumbled the ball away.
The back-to-back miscues delayed the Bobcats’ comeback attempt. After trimming a 13-point deficit to seven, MSU missed several opportunities in the final five minutes. And the Bobcats missed out on a chance to knock off one of the Big Sky’s best in Saturday’s 75-61 loss to Northern Colorado.
“If we had made one more play and then gotten a stop, then suddenly you’re looking at a two-possession game, one-possession game,” Frey said. “I just think we were a couple plays short.”
MSU (16-15, 10-10 Big Sky) closed out the regular season by allowing UNC to make 16 of 31 3-pointers and shoot 44.8% from the floor. Sixteen 3-pointers allowed was a season high for the Bobcats as UNC’s Trent Harris scored a game-high 24 points and Jonah Radebaugh added 21. The visiting Bears (22-9, 15-5) proved too powerful by finishing the game on a 10-3 run.
After locking up the No. 5 seed at the conference tournament on Thursday, MSU had little at stake. But the potential statement the Bobcats could have made was never delivered.
“They know where the mismatches are, and they attack with you with the mismatches and then they try to get you scrambling,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “You have to kind of pick your poison with them.”
After falling behind by 13 with seven minutes to play, Frey made four straight free throws, and Belo scored a layup off an offensive rebound. In the same span, UNC missed two straight 3s and Devin Kirby drew a charge.
The Bears’ misses from behind the arc temporarily gave the Bobcats hope. The Worthington Arena crowd perked up as the rally brewed. The defensive stops put MSU within reach. But the lack of offensive execution cropped up once again. On the game’s final run, the Bears crossed the 70-point threshold. The Bobcats dropped to 0-11 this season when allowing more than 70 points.
Those plays down the stretch displayed the difference between the two programs. UNC enters the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed and among the favorites to win the championship. MSU finished the regular season 0-8 against the league’s top four programs.
“There’s a reason they’re up there for one of the best teams in the conference,” Frey said.
In the final home game of the season, MSU bid farewell to seniors Frey and Ladan Ricketts. Small Norwegian flags hung throughout the arena, Kirby wore Frey’s Norwegian national team jersey during warmups and the Norwegian national anthem played before The Star Spangled Banner prior to tip-off.
It was all to honor Frey, the Oslo, Norway, native, who made Bozeman his home the last four years. In his last game at Worthington Arena, Frey broke the Bobcats’ school record for career games played (127).
But the occasion was bittersweet as his 15 points and four assists weren’t enough to lift MSU to victory. Belo contributed with 22 points, his third straight 20-point game. But that, too, wasn’t enough.
“I just took advantage of my size,” the 6-foot-9 Belo said, “and I know what I’m capable of so I just got to do that every time.”
The Bears baited the Bobcats to throw the ball inside but were content trading 3s for 2s. MSU finished with 34 points in the paint while UNC scored 48 from behind the arc. Trent Harris alone went 7 of 11 on 3-pointers and repeatedly foiled the Bobcats’ plans.
MSU trailed 38-35 at halftime and allowed nine first-half 3-pointers. The Bobcats opened the third quarter in a 1-3-1 zone defense, but it was only a matter of time until the Bears figured that out as well.
With two and a half minutes left, Harris’ 3 left Sprinkle standing still on the sideline. The rest of MSU’s bench and all of Worthington Arena fell silent as the sharpshooter jogged back on defense.
The Bears’ next possession ended the same way, with Harris draining another 3, and this time accepting high-fives from his teammates on the sideline. The margin swelled from eight to 12.
“That was the turning point of the game,” Sprinkle said.
The opportunity to beat one of the Big Sky’s top contenders slipped away from the Bobcats. But the loss had no tangible effect on seeding entering the postseason.
Throughout conference play, Sprinkle has been keenly aware how many days remained until the conference championship game. That number dropped to seven days on Saturday. Whether Bobcats’ season lasts until then will be determined the next time they play.
“The best thing about tonight is we still got another game,” Sprinkle said. “Now from here on out, you don’t have another game.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.