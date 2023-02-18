Not a lot made sense and not a lot went right.
Montana State winning Saturday against Montana defied most conventional wisdom about the game except for one: If you go to the foul line and take care of business, you’re more likely to win.
The Bobcats made 32 of 41 free throws against the Griz and were rewarded with a 72-68 victory at Worthington Arena.
Streaky shooting and defensive lapses worked against all the progress made at the line, but by the end, it didn’t matter much.
“It was a typical Cat-Griz basketball game,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “They play like us. They’re tough, they’re physical, they’re grimy. They make you earn it.”
Griz head coach Travis DeCuire noted the physicality of the game as well, but he was less convinced that all foul calls against his team were by the book.
“We did foul a lot. I know that. I know our discipline’s got to be better around the rim with our walls and our contests,” he said. “But something tells me that maybe they earned about 25 of those free throws. Forty-one’s a lot.”
UM, by comparison, made 15 of 17 attempts.
Despite the imbalance, both teams still had to deliver at the line when given the chance. No attempts were more important than MSU’s four in the final minute.
Montana’s Aanen Moody hit two shots in the final 45 seconds to bring the Griz within two points. Each time, the Bobcats (19-9, 12-3 Big Sky) responded with two free throws — first from Robert Ford III and then from RaeQuan Battle — to keep UM at bay.
“Nothing at all,” Battle said of the pressure felt while at the line with a two-point lead and five seconds to play. “I’ve been there before, man. Even since I was a young kid, I’ve won games with free throws since I was in sixth grade. We do this every day. Just go out there with no nerves and trust your process.”
Battle finished with a team high 19 points (6-of-12 shooting, 7 of 8 at the line). Darius Brown II and Great Osobor followed with 14 points each. Osobor made his only shot from the field and hit 12 of 16 free throws.
“When your shot’s not falling, you’ve got to find ways to contribute to the team,” Osobor said. “I just stayed aggressive and got myself to the line. I was comfortable at the line.”
The Bobcats went through severe dry spells on shots made from the field throughout the game, but in a contest officiated so closely, they took advantage on so many shots unguarded from 15 feet out.
“We couldn’t get a shot up because of their fouling,” Sprinkle said.
MSU finished just 17 of 39 from the field, season-lows for shots made and attempted. But Saturday marked the most free throws made and attempted this season. The 32 free throws made neared the program record for one game: 36 against Montana in the 1979-80 season.
MSU’s defense also took plenty of missteps that led to open 3-pointers and close looks at the rim.
After a three-point win against the Griz on Jan. 21 in Missoula, the teams finished just four points apart in the rematch.
After Montana (14-13, 8-7) lost that first meeting, it lost its next game before winning five straight entering Saturday. Moody lamented being so close to beating MSU the first time around — the latest in a string of close losses for his team — but Saturday, while also a narrow loss, had a different feeling.
“It definitely is heart-wrenching. It hurts,” he said. “But at the time of the first loss, we weren’t solidified as a team. This loss comes after a five-game win streak. We’ve solidified ourselves as a good team in the Big Sky. We found our rhythm. It definitely hurts, but I think we still believe in ourselves.”
Moody scored 21 points, trailing only teammate Josh Bannan’s 25 for the most in the game. Josh Vasquez scored 13 points, and Brandon Whitney added nine points. Just those four players scored for the Griz.
Aside from Montana State’s three in double figures, Ford scored seven points, Tyler Patterson had six, Jubrile Belo had five, Caleb Fuller had four and Sam Lecholat added three.
The first half was an exhibition in ugly basketball. Both teams had to navigate extensive foul trouble as officials called a 26 combined fouls.
Those whistles helped MSU stay in the game, though, as the Griz were called for 16 of them and the Bobcats cashed in 20 of 24 attempts from the line. Those points were badly needed because the team shot just 5 of 17 from the field in the first 20 minutes. In between a Battle dunk with 15 minutes, 59 seconds to play and an Osobor dunk with 5:19 left, the Bobcats made a dozen free throws but no field goals.
The Griz shot 8 of 20 in the first half and benefited from a trio of 3-pointers. They were 5 of 6 from the foul line in the first 20 minutes.
In addition to the shooting woes, Montana State played most of the first half without the services of Belo and Battle (two fouls each). In spite of it all, the Bobcats led 32-24 at halftime after a Patterson 3-pointer beat the buzzer.
Eastern Washington’s men won earlier in the day to clinch at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title. MSU’s win prevented that from being an outright claim to the championship.
MSU has won seven of its last eight games since a puzzling loss to Idaho on Jan. 16. Three games remain in the season, with the final one at EWU on Feb. 27. The Bobcats can barely afford any letdowns in that stretch.
“It’s big, but we’ve got three more and then we got three more to finish in Boise,” Battle said. “We’re going to enjoy this until 12 a.m. and then move on.”
