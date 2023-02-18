Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Not a lot made sense and not a lot went right.

Montana State winning Saturday against Montana defied most conventional wisdom about the game except for one: If you go to the foul line and take care of business, you’re more likely to win.

The Bobcats made 32 of 41 free throws against the Griz and were rewarded with a 72-68 victory at Worthington Arena.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you