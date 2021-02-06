Xavier Bishop checked back into the game with five minutes left. Montana State trailed by one. The Bobcats held their own when Bishop was on the bench. His return symbolized the start MSU’s late push to claim the victory.
A minute later, Weber State's Seikou Sisoho Jawara knocked down a 3-pointer. The Wildcats took a three-point lead. Dontay Bassett made a layup. A Bobcat turnover then led to another Jawara 3.
All of a sudden, the Wildcats scored eight straight points and the explosion made the difference in Weber State’s 82-74 win Saturday in Ogden, Utah.
After MSU (9-5, 6-2 Big Sky) won its first six conference games, the Bobcats have now lost two straight. Instead of solidifying their position in first place, they are no longer in the top spot. Two days after allowing 96 points, MSU improved its defense, but not quite enough.
When the game was on the line, the Bobcats couldn’t come up with the stops they needed.
Amin Adamu led MSU with 19 points while Bishop added 18 and Jubrile Belo pitched in 12. The Bobcats made 42.2% of their shots but allowed WSU (11-4, 6-2) to make 45.1%.
Throughout the first half, both teams jockeyed for the lead. Neither team lead by more than six. At the break, the Wildcats led 37-33.
The Bobcats were led by Bishop’s 14 points and Adamu’s 13 points in the opening 20 minutes. Only three other Bobcats scored and they had two points each. It was a contrast from Thursday, when these teams played and six MSU players scored in double figures.
After Thursday’s game, head coach Danny Sprinkle critiqued the team’s defense and said it must improve if MSU was going to win Saturday.
The Bobcats mixed in a 1-3-1 zone defense early on and forced the Wildcats into some tough shots. But WSU averaged 84.7 points per game entering Saturday, which ranked seventh in the country.
Bishop picked up his fourth foul with 14 minutes left and Mike Hood subbed in to replace him. When the foul was called, Bishop looked toward a referee and scrunched up his face in frustration. He stared at the ground while sitting on the bench.
MSU trailed by four when he exited the game and a combination of layups from Belo and Adamu and a 3-pointer from Tyler Patterson put the Bobcats back in front. Adamu finished a dunk, which caused his teammates on the bench to belt out a yell. At the under-12 timeout, Hood clapped and nodded his head as he gathered with teammates. MSU led by three and the contest seemed headed for a close finish.
Without Bishop, other players rose to the occasion. That’s become a defining characteristic of this Bobcat team. It helped MSU win its first six conference games.
After Thursday’s setback, the Bobcats positioned themselves well. They led by three with six minutes remaining.
Then came WSU’s late barrage.
The Wildcats proved why they’re one of the top scoring teams in the country. Even after being contained for most of the game, WSU broke free in the final few minutes.
