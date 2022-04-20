Mareng Gatkuoth became Montana State’s fifth entrant to the transfer portal this offseason on Tuesday.
His apparent departure is unsurprising, as Gatkuoth was rarely with the team at practices and during games for the final three months of the season. He was still technically part of the program, but he was not participating in team activities.
Gatkuoth arrived at MSU late last summer after playing on the South Sudan national team at the FIBA Afrobasket 2021 Tournament held in Rwanda. He missed various offseason workouts and practices, so he was behind on his development upon his return. He also got sick after returning to the United States, and that kept him sidelined longer.
During the season, the 6-foot-6 sophomore had trouble cracking MSU’s lineup. Gatkuoth played just 33 total minutes spread across five games. He scored 16 total points, but they came in just two games. He scored six against South Dakota State on Nov. 17. And on Dec. 22 against SAGU American Indian College Gatkuoth played 12 minutes, hit two 3-pointers on his way to 10 points and finished with four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.
He never entered another game for MSU.
Gatkuoth joins Kellen Tynes, Borja Fernandez, Isaac Spears and Jasper Reinalda as outgoing transfers from Montana State.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.