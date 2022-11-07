PHOENIX — Not many teams are able to break through the mystique of the home environment at Grand Canyon University. In fact, only five have done it since the start of the 2020-21 season.
And even since the Antelopes transitioned to the Division I ranks in 2013-14, the program has become known across college basketball for its raucous crowds and intense atmosphere.
In a season-opening matchup between Western Athletic Conference and Big Sky Conference favorites, that home mettle and packed crowd was tested by the Montana State on Monday. The visitors led by as many as 19, went on a long scoring run in the first half and looked well on their way to a double-digit, somewhat surprising win.
But the hosts erased that. Just as the old saying goes, it was a tale of two halves.
Grand Canyon downed Montana State 60-54, turning a game that was blowout back into a tight and exciting finish on college basketball's opening day.
“I thought they were the aggressors in the second half; we were the aggressors in the first half,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “It came down to, we couldn’t stop any of their runs because we missed a bunch of — I wouldn’t say wide-open layups — (but shots) where we could have stymied some of their runs.”
“ … The crowd wasn’t like this last time,” Sprinkle added, noting the 2019 visit the Bobcats took to Grand Canyon, which also resulted in a loss. “I was telling my guys to enjoy it. This is college basketball at its best. It was awesome. Credit to their students; this place is awesome. If could I play every game on the road here I would.”
Montana State was indeed the aggressor out of the gates. After falling behind 4-0 two minutes in, the Bobcats rattled off 15 straight points off the hands of just about every Bobcat who had seen the floor during the run. The ball movement was crisp, and Jubrile Belo and Great Osobor were getting to their preferred spots deep on the block to create scoring chances.
From dump offs to RaeQuan Battle, to heady pass outs to guys like Tyler Patterson and Sam Lecholat for deep ball chances, the Bobcats had their offense in a groove. On the other end, MSU held the Lopes to 6-of-24 shooting from the field, 3-of-13 from distance while draining 56% (14-25) from the field and 60% (3-5) from the arc.
“I thought our swagger in the first half was something to be proud of,” Osobor said. “It’s just a matter of staying on teams’ necks and finishing the game.”
Grand Canyon star and preseason WAC player of the year Jovan Blacksher Jr. was held to 3 of 10 from the field in the first 20, and looked out of sorts hunting mid-range jumpers instead of his usual attacking self as his team fell behind 36-19 at the end of the first half. He and the rest of the Lopes flipped a switch in the second half.
Grand Canyon shot 17 of 29 from the field, hit three 3s and held Montana State to 6 of 27 shooting and 0 of 8 from distance in the second half. From the 18-minute mark of the second following a fastbreak dunk by Battle, until the final buzzer, the Lopes outscored the Bobcats 39-14 and won the second half 41-18.
“We knew it was coming,” Sprinkle said of the Lopes’ renewed aggression. “I didn’t think Blacksher was aggressive in the first half. I told these guys, ‘He is gonna come out and he is gonna to try to get to the rim every time. He is gonna try to put pressure on us.’”
Blacksher ended the game with a game-high 18, 12 of which came in the second half. Late, long after the Bobcats had lost their big lead and were stuck trading baskets with the Lopes with 4:55 left, Patrick McMahon dove in for a scoop and a bucket to put the Bobcats up 52-51.
Then some key mistakes by the Bobcats followed. Ray Harrison got free for a layup, then an illegal screen on Osobor led to a baseline dunk by Gabe McGothlan to put the Lopes up three. But the chances still came.
Both Patterson and Belo blocked potential daggers at the rim, but both balls went out to the Lopes. The dagger came on the second, following a Belo block, when Blacksher caught a baseline out of bounds pass in the corner off a screen that Patterson couldn’t get over in time, and buried it.
Both Osobor and Battle noted the stark second and first half difference, and that — while it sounds simple on paper — all it takes is keeping that same aggression and mentality into the second half.
“What we got to do is just play the whole 40-plus minutes,” Battle said. “We will kill teams if we play that way the first half and second half.”
Foul troubles late
Montana State played down a few key players late. Both Darius Brown II and Battle, who were the starting backcourt in the opener, picked up their fourth fouls around the eight-minute mark of the second. Idaho State transfer Robert Ford III and Osobor also finished with four fouls, while Brown eventually fouled out after an illegal screen during a dribble hand-off late.
They were the main defenders on both Harrison and Blacksher, meaning those two had more room to work and attack the Bobcats' bigs to keep the pressure on.
“That’s the thing with playing good defense, sometimes you’ll rack up some fouls,” Battle said. “ … We can’t be as aggressive, especially when I got my fourth I couldn’t press up on guys as I was in the beginning.”
All-around on O
Not one Bobcat particularly broke out scoring-wise.
Osobor led the Cats with 11 points, Belo followed with nine and six boards, Battle scored eight and seven others scored at least once as 10 Bobcats got their names in the scoring column,
Montana State (0-1) will head to California for its next game when it travels to Long Beach State on Nov. 13.
