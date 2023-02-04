Let the news come to you

The second set of 20 minutes was not nearly as pretty as the first 20 minutes, but all 40 minutes were prettier than Thursday.

Montana State used a 18-0 run in the first half to create some separation — a sequence that included four 3-pointers — and hung on after some inconsistent play in the second half to win 75-62 over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena.

It was a welcomed bounce back after winning by just one point on Thursday against lowly Northern Arizona. In that game, a Great Osobor layup with 3.6 seconds left served as the go-ahead bucket, and the Bobcats won despite only leading for 43 seconds in the game.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

