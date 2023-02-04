The second set of 20 minutes was not nearly as pretty as the first 20 minutes, but all 40 minutes were prettier than Thursday.
Montana State used a 18-0 run in the first half to create some separation — a sequence that included four 3-pointers — and hung on after some inconsistent play in the second half to win 75-62 over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
It was a welcomed bounce back after winning by just one point on Thursday against lowly Northern Arizona. In that game, a Great Osobor layup with 3.6 seconds left served as the go-ahead bucket, and the Bobcats won despite only leading for 43 seconds in the game.
Leaving nothing to chance on Saturday, MSU led for all but 54 seconds against the Bears.
“That’s what I expect. That’s how we practice. That’s how we coach them,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “When adversity hits, you’ve got to respond. We put them through adversity in practice and make them respond. I know the character of this team and the leadership.”
Sprinkle said after the NAU game that Friday would be an intense practice day, and from the start on Saturday, MSU (17-8, 10-2 Big Sky) exhibited a much greater sense of urgency.
“I told the guys, ‘I don’t even care if we shoot the basketball tonight. We’re gonna defend and we’re gonna rebound,’” Sprinkle said.
It just so happened that the shooting was there the whole night. It started early with four first-half 3-pointers from Tyler Patterson. His first one gave MSU a 9-0 lead. And after UNC got its offense going a little bit, Patterson’s next two got some momentum back in MSU’s favor and put his team ahead by 10 at 19-9.
The Bears (7-16, 2-9), despite their record, have a trio of players that can be considered among the best scorers in the league in Dalton Knecht, Matt Johnson II and Daylen Kountz. After Patterson’s third 3-pointer, Knecht and Kountz hit 3s of their own sandwiched around a bucket from Langston Reynolds — an 8-0 run that cut MSU’s lead to two points.
But MSU’s scoring outburst was coming. First Robert Ford III hit a 3-pointer, then it was RaeQuan Battle and then Ford again. Patterson’s fourth 3-pointer ended that stretch and made it so MSU’s last six field goals all came from beyond the arc.
“Transition 3s and dunks, those are the biggest momentum-changers,” said Patterson, who finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from outside. “Those things get the crowd involved. When we’re hitting 3s like that, the crowd gets hyped and that gets us hyped.”
The run continued with free throws from Ford and a layup from Osobor. Patterson missed his next long attempt, and MSU’s Jubrile Belo went crashing to the floor in a chase for a rebound that was eventually claimed by UNC. The Bears raced the other way but turned it over, with Patterson coming up with the steal. He passed ahead to Darius Brown II, and he threw down the court to a conveniently cherry picking Belo, who capped the run with a reverse two-handed dunk.
After the Bears had gotten within two points, they were suddenly down 20, at 37-17. MSU’s halftime lead was 48-28 after holding UNC to 9-of-26 shooting (34.6%) in the first half. The Bobcats, conversely, shot 17 of 26 (65.4%).
“It was only a matter of time before we started making some 3s. And luckily we got off to a great start,” Sprinkle said. “But it was all started by our defense. We came out with a different intent and mindset today, and we’ve got to continue to do that.”
Patterson’s final 3-pointer came in the second half and put Montana State ahead by 23. He finished with three rebounds and one assist and a steal. But the game also served as his best shooting outing in almost a month.
“Once I see one or two (shots) go down, it feels great,” he said. “With Jubrile and Great inside, especially if they go zone, it gets everyone spread out, so I can just find the gaps. Once I get open looks, they’re bound to fall.”
Northern Colorado made its first six shots in the second half and got as close as 11 points. Sprinkle said the Bears’ zone caused his team to stagnate a couple times, forcing the Bobcats to attempt forced shots late in the shot clock.
Montana State regained some control thanks to a Brown steal and layup that was followed by an Osobor dunk and two Ford free throws to push the lead back to 17.
UNC scored the final six points of the game and held the Bobcats’ reserves scoreless in the final three minutes to cut into the final margin, but it was — all around — still a needed recovery after Thursday’s scare.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about the last 48 hours,” Patterson said. “We’re not in first (place), so we’ve got to fight. We should be starving for first place. We’ve got to come out with energy and set the rules every time.”
Belo led all players with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting with five free throws. Battle matched Patterson’s 15 points, and Ford finished with 12. Brown had two points, six rebounds, three steals and 12 assists with no turnovers.
For UNC, Knecht entered as the league’s leading scorer at over 20 points per game. He was limited to nine points on 2-of-9 shooting. Kountz, who averages 16.4, scored 15 on 4-of-11 shooting. Johnson also scored 15.
“They really scare you and put a lot of pressure on your defense, and I thought our guys did a great job of trying to guard the 3-point line but then also getting back in front of them on their drives,” Sprinkle said. “Now, they’re gonna score because they’re good players, but I thought for the most part we made it hard on them.”
MSU is on the road next week with games at Weber State and Idaho State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.