In four seasons at Cal State Northridge, Darius Brown II played a few games against Big Sky opponents.
But now, as the starting point guard for Montana State, the Big Sky Conference is a way of life.
After the Bobcats dropped their home game Saturday against Eastern Washington to fall to 1-1 after the first weekend of league play, Brown had a better idea of what it would take to beat Big Sky teams consistently.
“Physicality. Rebounding,” Brown said before letting go of a heavy sigh. “No ‘My bads.’ We can’t have slip-ups, and that’s what we had. We played a clean game, turnover-wise, for the most part. We only had seven. But we missed a lot of free throws and we got outrebounded. That goes into the physicality part of it. And that’s a problem.”
From a toughness standpoint, the Bobcats admitted their 70-67 loss against the Eagles at Worthington Arena was not their finest effort.
Eastern Washington won the battle on the boards 40-29 and made 18 of 20 free throws — a much better showing than MSU’s 6-of-13 performance from the foul line.
Worse yet, MSU allowed 18 second-chance points, including four 3-pointers.
“We got out-toughed all game. It’s amazing we were even in the game and had the lead late,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “You’ve got to give them credit, they made those plays too. That’s how they play. They’re physical, and that’s why they’ve been a really good team for years in this league. We didn’t match their physicality tonight, and you can’t win with that formula.”
Despite all that went wrong, MSU did have the late lead.
A defensive rebound by Brown led to a wide-open dunk for Jubrile Belo on the other end for a 65-63 edge with 2 minutes, 15 seconds to play.
The Bobcats then forced a shot clock violation but couldn’t score on their next possession. Then, with just over a minute left, EWU’s Steele Venters knocked down a tying shot in the paint.
MSU’s RaeQuan Battle missed his 3-pointer with 41 seconds left, and the Eagles called timeout. They again went to Venters, whose 3-pointer from the right corner was out of his hands before the defense rotated over to meet him. That shot gave EWU the lead for good at 68-65.
In the final six seconds, the Eagles split two one-and-one trips to the line — their only missed free throws of the game — and Battle added a quick layup.
After the Eagles’ second missed free throw, Brown pushed the ball up the floor to Rob Ford III, who let off a 3-pointer as time expired. It clanged off the rim to make the Eagles winners.
Ticking off all the ways MSU didn’t match its visitors — 10 3-pointers to nine; forcing 18 turnovers but not doing more with them; the free throw efficiency — Sprinkle said, “I’m surprised we only lost by three.”
MSU did show signs of fight throughout. It just wasn’t sustained.
Near the end of the first half, with EWU leading by nine, a Great Osobor steal led to a Caleb Fuller fastbreak layup. On the next possession, Sam Lecholat blocked a shot that led to a fastbreak for Brown, who had an acrobatic finish at the rim. A third solid defensive possession in a row kept EWU off the board on its last trip down the floor in the first half, so the Eagles led just 33-28 at halftime.
At the start of the second half, Belo scored in the paint, and Fuller hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of an 8-2 run to take a one-point lead. The game flipped that quickly, but MSU couldn’t stay ahead.
Brown finished with 18 points, his most as an MSU player, to go with 11 rebounds. Battle had 13 points but missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. Fuller contributed 10 points.
Venters had 17 for EWU, and teammate Angelo Allegri had 19 points with nine boards.
The Bobcats will take the week to regroup and hit the road next week for Big Sky games at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona. They know what they need to fix for that weekend. Winning in this league only gets tougher on the road.
“(The Eagles) were just more physical than us, just putting it blatantly,” Fuller said. “We obviously had our stretches, but they did it for longer in the game.”
