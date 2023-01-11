Montana St Arizona Basketball

Montana State guard Rob Ford III looks to pass against Arizona on Dec. 20 in Tucson, Ariz.

 Associated Press

Following a three-point home loss to Eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, Montana State started 2023 2-0 with road wins last week at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona.

The Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) are hoping the successes of those games carry over into this week’s matchups against Idaho State at 7 p.m. Thursday and against Weber State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena.

Potentially the best way to guarantee wins going forward is to continue what guard Rob Ford III called “being the hammer and not the nail.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

