Following a three-point home loss to Eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, Montana State started 2023 2-0 with road wins last week at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona.
The Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) are hoping the successes of those games carry over into this week’s matchups against Idaho State at 7 p.m. Thursday and against Weber State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Potentially the best way to guarantee wins going forward is to continue what guard Rob Ford III called “being the hammer and not the nail.”
“Really just focusing in on the scout details and listening to what our coaches are telling us,” he said. “Being the aggressor and controlling the game.”
Against UNC last Thursday, the teams were tied twice in the opening minutes before two free throws from Jubrile Belo and a 3-pointer from RaeQuan Battle created some breathing room. The Bobcats ultimately built their lead into double digits midway through the first half and maintained that edge for the rest of the game.
On Saturday, the Lumberjacks scored on their first possession but then went scoreless for almost eight minutes, while MSU rattled off 17 points, taking NAU out of the game early.
“I liked our mindset. Our mindset was on defense first. It wasn’t about offense,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said of the two wins. “We know for us to have a chance we have to guard people. It helps us offensively when we’re getting stops, and also getting the ball in the paint — whether it’s driving it, throwing it in the paint.
“We have some guys on the perimeter who are hard to guard (when) attacking downhill, and I feel like sometimes we get too stagnant and we settle too much. We’ve got to be aggressive offensively.”
That will almost certainly have to be the case on Thursday against the Bengals, who are off to what could be considered a surprising start in Big Sky play. ISU is 6-10 overall but 3-0 in the league after wins against UNC, NAU and Weber State.
Since the start of conference play, the Bengals are second in scoring (78.7 points per game) and second in scoring defense (limiting teams to 64.3 points per game).
ISU was voted last in the preseason poll of Big Sky coaches and media — which was probably due to losing its top two scorers off a bad team (7-23, 5-15 Big Sky) last year. But the Bengals have succeeded, in part, by finding new players to fill those roles.
Senior guard Brock Mackenzie is the team’s leading scorer at 14.1 points per game after transferring from Division II Point Loma in San Diego. Sophomore guard Miguel Tomley backs him up with 12.8 points per game in his first year after transferring from Santa Clara. Jared Rodriguez (10.5) and Brayden Parker (10.0) have also stepped up their scoring from last season.
“It’s not a surprise to me. They’re a very talented team,” Sprinkle said of ISU’s start. “They have some really good transfers that came in.”
Ford averaged 10.9 points through nine games for Idaho State last year before getting hurt and missing the rest of the season. He transferred to MSU over the summer.
“I’m still familiar with some of the guys there,” he said. “For me, I expect to come in and play hard and looking forward to the games (this weekend). I’m trying to do everything I can to help my team win. (The Bengals are) executing and playing really good. They’re making shots and playing hard.”
Sprinkle pointed to Idaho State’s non-conference schedule, which featured a four-point loss at BYU, a one-point loss to Denver, a one-point loss at Lindenwood, a two-point loss to Bethune-Cookman, a four-point loss to Central Arkansas, a six-point loss to St. Thomas and a two-point loss at Grand Canyon.
“Their record could be flipped. They could be 10-5 just like that,” Sprinkle said. “They’re very disciplined. They take advantage of you. Any mistake you make or any discipline that you’re not good at, they take advantage of.”
So far, the EWU loss is the only blemish on Montana State’s 3-1 conference record. In the Bobcats’ three league wins, they haven’t allowed more than 58 points, making their 59.5 points allowed per game mark the only one among Big Sky teams to be better than ISU’s in conference play.
MSU beat Idaho State twice last season by double digits. This year’s version of the Bengals might be a little tougher to deal with.
“Their players have stepped up during conference,” said guard Darius Brown II. “They’re shooting well. They’re playing well as a team, taking care of the basketball. We have to do a good job of taking them out of their comfort zone and setting the tone.”
On Saturday, the Bobcats will take on Weber State, which is currently 7-9 overall and 2-1 in the league. The Wildcats won in Bozeman last year, but the Bobcats returned the favor by winning in Ogden, Utah, and then later beating them in the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinals.
Weber State boasts the talent of Dillon Jones, a 6-foot-6 sophomore averaging 14.7 points and 10 rebounds per game. His eight double-doubles this season tie him for ninth in all of Division I. Sprinkle called him “one of the best players in the conference.”
The Wildcats will also look to score through Steven Verplancken (12.3 points), a transfer from Southern Illinois. First-year head coach Eric Duft also hired assistant Dan Russell away from Montana State over the summer.
“He knows our program in and out. It’s definitely an advantage for them,” Sprinkle said. “Weber’s one of the best mid-major programs in the country. They have talent every year.”
