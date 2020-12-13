Players on Montana State’s bench cheered, “Defense, defense,” throughout the first half. Inside a fan-less Worthington Arena, they were the only ones vocally supporting their teammates on the floor.
But Yellowstone Christian continued to make open shots and prevented a big run. The Centurions pushed the pace and stayed within reach of the Bobcats. It was a single-digit game until just a few minutes before halftime.
“We weren’t ready for that,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Our guys, I know why they were tired but we still got to be better than that. From a discipline standpoint, I didn’t think we were very disciplined.”
The Bobcats went on to blow out Yellowstone Christian 114-74 on Sunday in their home opener, even though Sprinkle still called the performance sloppy. A year ago, MSU beat YCC, of the National Christian College Athletic Association, 94-43 in a preseason exhibition. The Bobcats (2-1) are in the middle of a 16-day stretch between Division I games, and Sprinkle is treating it like the team’s training camp.
Purposefully, players were tired during Sunday’s game, but Sprinkle still wants to see an improvement in his players’ one-on-one defense and in keeping opponents in front of them before MSU visits Washington State on Friday.
“We got to do a better job of that so that way we don’t have to help defensively and it doesn’t put our defense into a scramble and some rotations,” Sprinkle said. “We have to clean up those two because we know the competition we have coming up on Friday.”
After senior wing Abdul Mohamed made a transition layup to put the Bobcats up by eight with seven minutes left in the first half, he clapped and yelled, “Come on,” as the defensive possession began. Once again, Yellowstone Christian responded with a jumper.
In the first three minutes after halftime, the Centurions knocked down three 3-pointers to come within a dozen.
Yellowstone Christian went 13 of 29 (44.8%) from behind the 3-point arc. Though the Centurions finished with an overall shooting percentage of 36.7%, they made 48.1% in the first 20 minutes.
“You got to be able to stay in front of guys at the Division I level,” Sprinkle said, “and we’re not doing it at a level to my expectation or the expectation to win big games. It’s something we need to improve on. One through 15 on our roster does.”
A year ago, Sprinkle’s first season as head coach, MSU frequently relied on defense to win. The Bobcats ranked second in the Big Sky by allowing opponents to shoot 41.3% from the field and third in the conference with a 31.6% 3-point percentage allowed. They were 0-11 when allowing more than 70 points.
Through three games this season, opponents have made 38.4% from the field and 39.4% from behind the arc.
Freshman guard Kellen Tynes agreed with Sprinkle that the Bobcats made too many mistakes defensively.
“We just got to go hard in practice next week to clean that up,” Tynes said. “Moving forward, we have guys with long wingspans so we can be a really good team defensively as long as we stick to the principles that our coaches are preaching to us every day.”
Since MSU lost practice time in the preseason, Sprinkle said the team is still far from having the physical conditioning he’d prefer. That manifests in players not staying in an athletic stance for the duration of defensive possessions and just general breakdowns.
Late in the game Sunday, though, the Bobcats showed improvement. They went on a 21-2 run to solidify the blowout. The spurt was keyed by defensive stops and easy baskets in transition.
Sprinkle would rather teach after a win than a loss, but he already knows what he wants to prioritize.
“We gave up (more) than we should have,” MSU junior guard Mike Hood said. “So we just got to pressure the ball more and play more aggressive.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.