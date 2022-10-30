Montana State began its 2022-23 campaign with an ugly 56-49 exhibition win against Montana State University-Billings on Sunday at Worthington Arena.
From ball control issues (12 turnovers) to shooting woes (32.8% overall, 16% on 3-pointers), the Bobcats’ first action of the season left a lot to be desired before the regular season starts on Nov. 7 at Grand Canyon University.
Here are the main takeaways from the contest.
New point guards
Notably different about this year’s team and last year’s conference championship team is the lack of point guard Xavier Bishop and wings Abdul Mohamed and Amin Adamu, who were all key components of last season’s trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s going to be different,” head coach Danny Sprinkle of the team’s identity. “That was our energy, our vocal leadership too. All that left when they left. Now it’s time for some of these other guys to step up.”
Bishop’s backup last season, Kellen Tynes, also transferred to Maine during the summer, meaning this year’s Bobcats will have to break in two new point guards: Cal State Northridge transfer Darius Brown II and Idaho State transfer Robert Ford III.
Brown got the start on Sunday and played a team-high 29 minutes. He hoped to bring a well-rounded game to MSU when he decided to transfer to the Bobcats in the spring. In his first appearance, he tallied seven points (2 of 6 shooting, 3-3 free throws), four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Ford was the first substitute off the bench and scored five points (2-6 overall, one 3-pointer) to go with seven rebounds and one assist before fouling out.
“I still don’t think those two are just playing. I think they’re waiting for me or looking over. I need them playing,” Sprinkle said. “I don’t care if they turn it over or screw up a play, but you’ve got to do it going 100%. If you’re going 75%, it’s not good enough.
“We’ve got to get them more comfortable, and I’ve probably got to simplify our offensive package and just narrow it down and focus on certain sets we want to get actions out of. But once we run a set, we’ve got to move. I thought we stood around a lot.”
Brown said it was easy for him to connect with MSU’s returning players once he arrived. Sunday showed there was still some growing that needed to happen, but he wasn’t going to put much stock in the exhibition game.
“That comes with the season. It’s the last weekend of October,” Brown said. “I’ve always been told you want to play your best basketball in February and March. Right now, we do have some things we need to work on and we weren’t expecting today to be perfect, but I thought guys were competing and we were communicating well with each other on the court.”
Starting lineup
Joining Brown in the starting five were defending Big Sky MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Jubrile Belo, Sam Lecholat, Tyler Patterson and RaeQuan Battle, who came off the bench all season last year and was named the Co-Big Sky Reserve of the Year.
On Sunday, Belo played 18 minutes, scoring six points to go with three rebounds, three blocks and one assist. Lecholat scored five points, including a 3-pointer, and notched two blocks, two steals and two rebounds. He was also credited with five of the team’s turnovers.
Patterson made one of his four 3-point attempts and had one assist. Battle shot 4 of 11, including 1 of 5 from deep, and had three steals and two assists.
Off the bench, Great Osobor tallied a game-high 13 points (4 of 10 overall, 5-7 free throws). He added eight rebounds (five offensive) with two assists and two blocks.
Patrick McMahon, Nick Gazelas and UC Davis transfer Caleb Fuller all scored two points.
Offensive struggles
The Bobcats shot 19 of 58 from the field and just 4 of 25 on 3-pointers, a frustrating showing for a group that was the third-best shooting team overall (47.3%) and on 3-pointers (36.8%) in the Big Sky last season.
“Obviously 4 of 25 can’t happen,” Sprinkle said. “We had some open looks. We’ve got to knock down shots, which we will. And I think we missed 14 layups at the front of the rim. If you can’t make layups and wide open 3s, you’re not gonna have much success. We’ll get better.”
Battle said the team’s rebounding needs to improve, as the Bobcats only won that category 40-39. He said 12 turnovers were too many for the team to stomach, and he hopes to see more consistency on deep shots going forward.
“That’s unacceptable, especially with how good of shooters we have,” Battle said of the team’s outside shooting percentage. “Those were all good shots. They just weren’t falling, really. Maybe I had a couple forced, but I would say they were pretty good shots.”
Durham honored
MSUB coach Mick Durham was recognized prior to the game for his contributions to the Bobcats program as head coach from 1990-2006, a stretch in which he went 246-213. Durham was also an assistant coach from 1982-90 before getting the head coaching job, as well as a standout player from 1975-80.
His head coaching tenure included a 1996 NCAA Tournament appearance with a team that included Sprinkle as a freshman.
Sprinkle was elated to have his old coach back in town.
“That was the best part about today. He is this program, to me,” Sprinkle said. “Nobody’s watched as much film for this program. Nobody’s prepared for games as much as he has. Nobody’s coached as many players or recruited as many players. I just know how much this place means to him. It was awesome to have him back.
“He’s a local legend. He’s a Bobcat through and through.”
Durham was presented with a ball with the Bobcats logo on it by Sprinkle and Athletic Director Leon Costello on the court before the game. A video tribute played on the scoreboard that included messages from several former players and two of his children.
Durham, a Three Forks native, said he hadn’t been back at MSU to see a game since his son Casey’s last season in 2008, so Sunday was a welcomed homecoming. He was proud of his team’s effort and of his former player on the opposite bench.
“We probably feel better about it today than he does, hanging close,” Durham said. “Hopefully we helped them today, because they’ve got a tough schedule coming up. Just really proud of (Sprinkle). Having a chance to come back and coach against him, I don’t think I ever in my wildest dreams thought I would do something like that.”
Yellowjackets keep it close
MSUB shot 17 of 55 overall (30.9%) and 7 of 22 (31.8%) from outside and turned the ball over 20 times. The Yellowjackets had their struggles, but it was a two-possession game for almost all of the second half. The Bobcats led 26-21 at halftime.
“I just wanted to compete. We have a pretty good squad. We’re pretty new, but we’re athletic,” Durham said. “Obviously it was a pretty ugly game for people to come watch it. … The fight was great. I thought the first five minutes we were even, and that made a big difference.”
Bilal Shabazz, who transferred to MSUB after playing in five games for the Bobcats in the 2020-21 season, scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Yellowjackets. Carrington Wiggins scored 12 points and had five assists, and Jajuan Tot scored 10 points with four rebounds.
