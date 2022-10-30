Let the news come to you

Montana State began its 2022-23 campaign with an ugly 56-49 exhibition win against Montana State University-Billings on Sunday at Worthington Arena.

From ball control issues (12 turnovers) to shooting woes (32.8% overall, 16% on 3-pointers), the Bobcats’ first action of the season left a lot to be desired before the regular season starts on Nov. 7 at Grand Canyon University.

Here are the main takeaways from the contest.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

