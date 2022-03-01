The blue and gold confetti fell from the rafters. Billy Idol played. The championship shirts were distributed. Scissors and ladders were brought out, and the nets came down.
The celebration left nothing out. It was 20 years in the making.
For the first time in two decades, Montana State is atop the Big Sky.
By beating Southern Utah 69-53 Tuesday at Worthington Arena, the Bobcats earned at least a share of the conference title for the first time since the 2001-02 season.
“We’ve been talking about this for a year since we lost the championship (game of last season’s Big Sky tournament),” forward Jubrile Belo said with a piece of the nylon net behind his ear. “This was all on my mind since we lost in the championship. Just making sure we win the regular season, win the conference tournament. That’s what’s next. Honestly just flipping the page for Montana State.”
MSU improved to 22-7 and 14-4 in the Big Sky. The 22 wins are the most in the school’s Big Sky era (since 1963-64). The Bobcats have a chance to secure the title outright with a win Thursday against Sacramento State. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Worthington Arena.
On Tuesday, the Bobcats were led all game, and especially in the second half, by point guard Xavier Bishop. Two days after scoring 27 in a loss at Montana, Bishop tallied 28 on 9-of-14 shooting with a 9-of-9 mark at the foul line. At one point in the second half, he scored 10 of MSU’s points in a row.
“Xavier Bishop just wasn’t going to let us lose,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “You could feel it just watching him, the control that he had and how aggressive he was. … Even watching X in the first half, I was like, ‘This kid, he’s not going to let us lose today.’”
The Bobcats held an 11-point lead at halftime but saw that trimmed to just one on two occasions in the final 20 minutes. Both times, it was SUU guard John Knight III scoring to bring the Thunderbirds closer. The first time, Belo dunked for a three-point lead. Knight followed with a bucket, and Bishop began his streak of 10 straight points.
His last bucket was a 3-pointer, and teammate Abdul Mohamed followed with a 3 of his own for a nine-point lead with 5:26 to play. Amin Adamu added a jumper to go ahead by 11.
“That’s how it’s supposed to be,” Sprinkle said. “You’re supposed to hit a little adversity and see what you’re made of. Our guys played tremendous those last eight minutes of the second half.”
Southern Utah never got closer than nine the rest of the way. In the final three minutes, MSU hit 11 free throws to keep SUU at bay.
“We got the stops we needed,” Bishop said. “We won that game on the defensive end.”
Southern Utah entered as the highest-scoring team in the league at more than 78 points per game. The Thunderbirds were held to a 19-of-57 showing (33.3%) overall and a 5 of 18 mark on 3-pointers. Knight III led them with 12 points. Dre Marin had 11, and Aanen Moody scored 10 off the bench.
Oftentimes, SUU got close looks deep in the paint, but MSU’s defense turned shots away time and again.
“I thought we played really good at the rim,” Sprinkle said. “We made them score over us.”
In the first half, the Thunderbirds used a modest 6-0 run to tie the game at 16. Bishop put a stop to that and hit a jumper to retake the lead. Nearly 40 seconds later, though, SUU’s Harrison Butler hit a 3-pointer for a 19-18 edge with 7:03 before the break.
The Bobcats answered with a 13-1 run the remainder of the half, allowing only a free throw with 3.1 seconds remaining following a close foul call against Mohamed.
It was Mohamed who sparked the run with a dunk on the possession after Butler’s 3-pointer. Then Bishop added a jumper in the lane, Belo completed a three-point play, Bishop scored on a reverse layup and Adamu capped the run with a layup and a dunk.
Belo scored 11 points and had nine rebounds, two assists and three steals. Adamu had 13 points and six boards, and Mohamed had seven points with five rebounds.
Even during the celebration, the Bobcats kept a bigger picture in mind: Winning three games next week in Boise, Idaho.
“We ultimately know what our goal is,” Mohamed said. “This was a stepping stone, and we got it done. We still have to take care of the two games before the tournament and then the tournament.”
Added Adamu: “That’s the first step. Now we’ve got another (goal) to lock into. The fact we got this out of the way feels amazing. We haven’t done this in 20 years.”
The game was also a needed bounce back after losing to the rival Griz on Sunday. Sprinkle said he was “seething” on the drive back home that evening. But as the team got off the bus, he felt he needed to remind his players of the opportunity ahead of them.
A team meeting was held in front of where the team’s bench normally is. The players looked to the rafters and found 1996 and 2002 on the men’s basketball conference championship banner.
Sprinkle spoke of his time helping to win in ‘96 — the school’s last tournament championship. He spoke about the importance of leaving a legacy.
“If you don’t win it, you’re not going to be remembered,” Sprinkle said. “You might be remembered for a little. You’re not going to be remembered forever. That 2022 is going to be up there forever.”